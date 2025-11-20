Ensuring Backup Compliance with SOC 2 and ISO 27001

Data Backups: Operationalizing Compliance with SOC 2 and ISO 27001

Organizations often perceive data loss as a question of backup and disaster recovery only. While this is true in the most basic sense, they should not forget about the implications of modern data security standards like SOC 2 or ISO 27001, which they are subject to. For auditors, lost data is likely to mean something else: a control failure.

Let’s have a practical look at how you should implement backup to make it not just your failsafe mechanism but also a proof of compliance and trust in the eyes of investors, customers, partners, and… auditors.

Let's Set the Scene: SOC 2 and ISO 27001 Revisited

SOC 2 is a U.S. auditing standard based on 5 Trust Services Criteria (TSCs), such as Security (the mandatory one), Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. Its goal is to assure customers that their data is handled securely by a service provider. On passing an audit, the service provider receives an Attestation Report. Commonly, audits are taken annually.

ISO/IEC 27001 is an international standard defining an Information Security Management System (ISMS) and a set of 93 controls (2022 revision) for proper risk assessment. Its main purpose is to build, implement, and continuously improve a comprehensive, risk-centered security program. The outcome of passing an audit by an accredited body is a Certification valid for 3 years, but reviewed annually.

How to Map Backup Practices to SOC 2 and ISO 27001 for 100% Coverage

To pass a SOC 2 audit, you need to demonstrate the effectiveness of your measures under TSCs. In the case of ISO 27001, you must make backup-related measures a part of your ISMS and risk management.

Refer to the table below for specific mappings of backup-related activities (practical measures):