Ensuring Backup Compliance with SOC 2 and ISO 27001

Łukasz Dydek

Data Backups: Operationalizing Compliance with SOC 2 and ISO 27001

Organizations often perceive data loss as a question of backup and disaster recovery only. While this is true in the most basic sense, they should not forget about the implications of modern data security standards like SOC 2 or ISO 27001, which they are subject to. For auditors, lost data is likely to mean something else: a control failure.

Let’s have a practical look at how you should implement backup to make it not just your failsafe mechanism but also a proof of compliance and trust in the eyes of investors, customers, partners, and… auditors.

Let's Set the Scene: SOC 2 and ISO 27001 Revisited

SOC 2 is a U.S. auditing standard based on 5 Trust Services Criteria (TSCs), such as Security (the mandatory one), Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. Its goal is to assure customers that their data is handled securely by a service provider. On passing an audit, the service provider receives an Attestation Report. Commonly, audits are taken annually.

ISO/IEC 27001 is an international standard defining an Information Security Management System (ISMS) and a set of 93 controls (2022 revision) for proper risk assessment. Its main purpose is to build, implement, and continuously improve a comprehensive, risk-centered security program. The outcome of passing an audit by an accredited body is a Certification valid for 3 years, but reviewed annually.

How to Map Backup Practices to SOC 2 and ISO 27001 for 100% Coverage

To pass a SOC 2 audit, you need to demonstrate the effectiveness of your measures under TSCs. In the case of ISO 27001, you must make backup-related measures a part of your ISMS and risk management.

Refer to the table below for specific mappings of backup-related activities (practical measures):

Backup area SOC 2 Criteria (TSCs) ISO 27 001 Annex A Controls Practical measures (your proof)
Policy and planning Availability (A1.1, A1.2), Security (CC7.1) A.5.1 (Policies for information security), A.5.30 (ICT readiness for business continuity)
  • Draw up and update the official backup policy defining RTO and RPO objectives.
  • Track any changes to policies, jobs, and infrastructure.
  • Monitor storage to avoid running out of space.
Security of backups Security (CC6.6, CC6.7), Confidentiality (C1.1) A.8.24 (Use of cryptography)
  • Enable backup data encryption in transit and at rest.
Access control Security (CC6.1–CC6.3) A.8.3 (Information access restriction), A.8.5 (Secure authentication)
Running backups Availability (A1.2), Security (CC7.1) A.8.13 (Information backup)
  • Regularly back up data.
  • Monitor backup execution.
Isolation (against ransomware) Security (CC6.4, CC6.6), Availability (A1.2) A.8.13, A.5.30 (not stated explicitly)
  • Use immutability features.
  • Apply logical/physical separation for air gap backup.
Testing restore Availability (A1.3) A.8.13 (Information backup), A.5.30 (ICT readiness for business continuity)
  • Regularly test restores.
  • Generate test restore logs.
Data integrity Processing Integrity (PI1.4, P1.5) A.8.13 (not stated explicitly)
  • Test restored data for integrity.
Retention and deletion Confidentiality (C1.2), Privacy (P4.2) A.8.10 (Information deletion)
  • Draw up a formal data retention policy.
  • Have data disposal policies in place to handle users’ requests.
  • Configure data retention policies for backups.

From Policy to Proof: What Auditors Actually Look For

Either compliance framework emphasizes traceability, accountability, and evidence. That’s why an auditor is likely to ask you to provide the following pieces of evidence to verify the practical implementation of the backup-related measures:

  • Official policy documents, including backup, DR, and data disposal policies.
  • Screenshots showing users and roles, your backup solution settings, policies, dashboards, etc.
  • Architectural diagrams of your backup system scheme.
  • Logs from SIEM and your backup tool, including test restore ones.

One more tip: It might be a good idea to run a self-audit right before taking the actual one to verify you have all the evidence and become more confident.

A Non-Negotiable Pillar of Trust

Remember, your attestation or certification is not negotiable. Strictly follow the practical implementation of each measure and document everything, applying the same security rigor to backup and production systems alike.

Also, a reliable backup solution that supports features like automated backups, replication, test restores, retention policies, a monitoring dashboard, and audit reports is not only mandatory but also provides great help when it comes to collecting the evidence of meeting compliance requirements.

Last but not least, compliance is a continuous process, so be sure to follow the latest requirements, educate your employees, and stick to a backup solution that keeps up with the latest trends.

