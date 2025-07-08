Identity theft is often framed as a cybersecurity issue, but at its core, it’s a data problem. That’s because identity thieves rely almost entirely on personal information—whether to steal your identity or trick you into giving up more data (so they can steal your identity).

The problem is—so matter how careful you are with physical documents, your personal information is still readily available on the internet with a thriving data broker industry build around its collection and sale.

To understand how to fight identity theft, we need to look at the data economy enabling it.

First, What Data Do Identity Thieves Actually Need?

To effectively protect yourself from identity theft, it’s important to understand what data points are the most sensitive and how criminals can exploit them.

This data can be organized into a pyramid, with each tier representing the risk level: