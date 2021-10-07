Offline Backups Versus Cloud Backups - Which One Should You Choose?

Most cybersecurity professionals will have spotted right away that this is a trick question. It’s not an either/or situation; both have a crucial role to play as part of the 360-degree, multi-layered backup strategy that’s necessary to protect data in the current threat landscape. The online and offline solutions complement each other, and the power comes with knowing when and how best to use them.

Organizations have already bought into the need to hold an offsite copy of their corporate data. The OVH datacenter fire earlier this year highlighted the danger of relying on a single storage location. When disaster hit, because OVH’s customer data was backed up in the same place, both sets of data were destroyed with no means of recovery.

In addition to a secondary location, best practice backup strategies should incorporate more than one type of offsite location — ideally one online and one offline.

The Cloud Attraction

Cloud storage offers instant appeal as a secure, convenient and cost-effective way of storing and safeguarding files. When information is in the cloud, employees can have it at their fingertips at all times, wherever they go, as long as they have connectivity.

Backing up to the cloud is also typically a low-maintenance solution that is easy and fast. The provider often takes ownership of services such as automatic updates, patching and encryption. All a business really needs is internet connectivity and logins for authorized users.

However, it’s this devolution of responsibility that creates potential risk. When you sign a contract with a cloud provider, you’re also signing over a chunk of the control you have over your data. You may have what you believe is a watertight service level agreement in place, but whether the provider can and will deliver to this is another matter.

Ensure No Single Point of Failure

One fundamental principle of cybersecurity best practice is that no single solution can guarantee security – and adopting cloud storage on its own is likely to expose the organization to an unacceptable level of risk.

Storing copies of essential files offline, on removable hard drives, USBs and other external devices will mitigate many of the problems associated with backing up to the cloud. An offline backup is particularly important to defend against ransomware attacks, ensuring the organization can always restore from a clean, protected data set.