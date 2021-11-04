Protecting Your New Home In The Cloud

Think of cloud migration like moving to a new home. The idea of leaving the familiar is stressful, but the reality of a big new house makes it all worthwhile. A move to the cloud is a big undertaking, sure, but you really won’t miss your on-premises solutions when you arrive.

Of course, migrating to the cloud won’t be a one- or two-day day event, so you’ll need to plan well in advance for a smooth and safe transition. A strong security strategy should be a big part of that plan.

Cloud Security Basics

The goals for cybersecurity remain the same for on-premises and the cloud; the approaches are different in each environment. As a result, you can’t apply the same on-premises security strategy to the cloud and think it’ll work.

Like with all big moves and changes, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. At this point, you may have more questions than answers. Considering the challenges security teams face today with too many false-positive alerts, limited resources, new vectors for breaches and more demanding compliance requirements, it can feel like a big undertaking.

How to Simplify Cloud Security

One of the most important things to be aware of as you move to the cloud is transitioning to the CSPs approach to cloud security, which follows the shared responsibility model. While CSPs are responsible for protecting the service, it’s crucial to remember that you are responsible for the configurations and ensuring whatever data comes in and out is safe.

Many cloud offerings were built from the ground up, with security as the main priority. Cloud service providers (CSPs) like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure™ take care of critical issues such as protecting the infrastructure.

Make sure you work with a cloud security vendor that can address all of your specific needs around security. You’ll need a partner and a solution that provides you with:

Increased visibility across your entire infrastructure: You wouldn’t rely on a front door camera to show you what's happening in the backyard, so don’t choose a solution that only gives you part of the picture. With more endpoints, access points and networks to secure than ever before, ensuring that you have total visibility from one single platform is essential. Using a platform solution saves you time trying to put the pieces together by giving you the entire picture at once for faster protection, detection and response.

Compliance management: With so many rapidly moving parts and more access points in the cloud, staying on top of compliance is vital in order to avoid fines from GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS and ensure that apps are secure. Consider a solution that helps address compliance requirements today and for the future.

Automation, automation, automation: Using a security solution with extensive automation is vital to helping your organization simplify and scale cloud migrations. Automating as much as possible, from routine maintenance tasks to running compliance checks to API integration with other tools in your environment, will reduce the burden on your security team and give you more awareness of real-time threats.

Security From a Single Platform

With the proper security strategy and solution in hand, you can transition to the cloud smoothly and confidently.

Trend Micro Cloud One™ is a cloud security services platform that provides security at every point of your cloud migration journey and security for hybrid (datacenter and cloud), multi-cloud environments and services. The platform comprises seven solutions with expert protection that addresses workload security, container security, file storage security, application security, network security, open-source security and compliance and governance for your cloud infrastructure.

As you plan your move to the cloud, make it a high priority to map out how you’ll address security well in advance. After all, you wouldn’t hire a contractor to work in your new place without checking them out first. The same applies to your home in the cloud. See how Trend Micro Cloud One can aid your cloud migration journey with a free 30-day trial.