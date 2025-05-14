Account takeovers (ATOs) are no longer just a password problem, and the answer is no longer simply to use multi-factor authentication (MFA). The attacks bad actors use have evolved, and so must organizational defenses. In today’s threat landscape, companies need more than MFA enforcement. They need smarter, layered security controls that defend against MFA bypasses and limit how far attackers can go if they break in.

Signs and Signals of Account Takeover

The earlier an organization detects account takeovers, the better. Some red flags to look out for include but are not limited to:

Unfamiliar login locations or times Suspicious activity on accounts (transactions, messages, etc.)

Alerts from service providers about login attempts or password changes

Unusual emails or messages that appear to be from the account owner

Unusual requests to register new MFA factors

If something seems off, it probably is. Recognizing the signs of an ATO and acting quickly can make the difference between stopping an attack and dealing with a full-blown breach.

MFA Isn’t a Silver Bullet

Authentication remains a crucial security layer, but it’s not foolproof. Attackers can phish one-time codes, use proxy login pages to harvest session tokens, or use man-in-the-middle (MiTM) attacks. And once attackers are in? Without additional protections in place, they can move laterally, escalate privileges, and access sensitive apps and data. To truly defend against account takeovers, organizations need a strategy that:

Defend against malicious actors that aim to connect to organizational resources from anonymous IP networks

Takes context into account when a potential user logs in

Shrinks the blast radius if an attacker gets through

If organizations want to truly defend against ATOs, it’s time to go beyond basic MFA. That means investing in layered capabilities that defend against MFA bypasses and minimize damage if a breach occurs.

Here’s how forward-thinking security leaders are approaching the problem.

Defending Against MFA Bypasses Prior to a Login

Modern identity security starts before the username and password fields. Organizations should be leveraging contextual signals like IP reputation, device fingerprinting, and behavioral risk scoring, to evaluate whether a login attempt should even proceed. Leading approaches use real-time risk intelligence to identify high-risk traffic, including known anonymizing proxies, botnet traffic, or suspicious geographic behavior.

In some environments, pre-authentication policies allow admins to block malicious proxied traffic before it even reaches the point where users are prompted to validate credentials.

Require Phishing-Resistant Authentication

Phishing-resistant factors like passkeys (WebAuthn) and certificate-based desktop authentication eliminate the opportunity for attackers to intercept or reuse authentication credentials. Unlike OTPs and push notifications, these methods bind authentication to the device. Security leaders are increasingly prioritizing these stronger factors not just for privileged users, but across the broader workforce.

Limit the Blast Radius of a Breach

No defense is perfect. That’s why organizations should treat breach containment as a first- priority. If a threat actor manages to bypass authentication, what happens next?

Forward-thinking organizations are re-evaluating session management — shortening session lifetimes, enforcing re-authentication before accessing sensitive apps, and continuously reassessing user risk post-login. These controls help reduce the window of opportunity for an attacker and stop lateral movement before it starts.

Security Goes Beyond Technology

Beyond technology, strengthening security also requires ongoing user education and awareness. Organizations should conduct regular training sessions on recognizing phishing attempts and social engineering tactics. Encouraging strong password hygiene, implementing Single Sign-On to reduce reliance on passwords, and deploying robust authentication measures are all key steps toward minimizing risk.

Conclusion

Attackers don’t break in — they log in and they’re getting better at bypassing traditional authentication defenses. That’s why the strongest account takeover defense strategy is one that defends against threats before login, uses phishing-resistant MFA and limits how far attackers can get. It’s no longer enough to trust that MFA alone will protect against account takeovers. Proactive, layered protection is no longer optional – it’s the strongest way to lock out threats before they can do serious damage.