Serverless and Application Security

Organizations are turning to serverless environments to help realize the full potential of DevOps/agile development. Serverless technologies enable instant scalability, high availability, greater business agility and improved cost-efficiency. According to a recent report, serverless adoption in the enterprise has seen a 209% increase in average weekly invocations over the last 12 months.

The ability to build applications without worrying about the server infrastructure on which they reside is a huge advantage. It removes a complicated issue from the plate of the development team and puts it in the hands of the cloud service. It also brings other benefits:

Because applications are broken into smaller functions, it is easier to troubleshoot and identify problems. Scalability. As with other cloud-based solutions, serverless architectures simplify the management of traffic fluctuations and eliminate the need for idle capacity on hand for peak usage.

At the end of the day, user experience is the most critical consideration for developers, and more focus can be directed here when the architecture is outsourced. Faster deployments. The ability to build software on a dynamic, scalable infrastructure enables yet another exponential improvement in development speed.

While serverless is quickly becoming a preferred approach for helping organizations accelerate the development of new applications, their existing toolsets for application security testing (AST) perpetuate inefficiencies that ultimately bottleneck release cycles. Serverless environments themselves present some advantages when it comes to security. However, some key differences create some unique challenges.

These include:

An expanded attack surface: Serverless has more points of attack to potentially exploit. Every function, application programming interface (API) and protocol presents a potential attack vector.

Serverless has more points of attack to potentially exploit. Every function, application programming interface (API) and protocol presents a potential attack vector. A porous perimeter is harder to secure: Serverless applications have more fragmented boundaries.

: Serverless applications have more fragmented boundaries. Greater complexity: Permissions and access issues can be challenging and time-consuming to manage.

Serverless architectures also lack security visibility due to “no-edge blindness” ⁠– functions that have no public-facing endpoint or URL. Abstraction of the infrastructure, network and virtual machines provide zero context for traditional application security tools to reference. This reduces the accuracy of AST results. While some tools promote static scans for serverless applications, scanning code with zero context is not a real serverless AST solution.