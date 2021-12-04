Parting Shots (Q4 2021 Issue)

Deputy editor Benjamin David argues that as we enter 2022, 'transformation without deflation’ should be the rallying call for us all As we approach the end of 2021, one word continues to fix itself in my mind: ‘transformation.’ The various evolutions taking place within the cybersecurity industry and the changing attack techniques from outside require significant steadfastness. The rampant social problems within the industry are being addressed by those courageous enough to oppose them, with the issue of class, gender and celebrification increasingly center-staged. Cybersecurity isn't the only thing transforming – our work styles are changing, again, with us returning to the office in droves. Yet, visions of a return to normality after a dismal 2020 have been altered, if not abandoned entirely. There is also a sense of consternation that further lockdowns are imminent as 2021 winds down. Conversely, there is a large group of individuals more lively and mutative than ever – the sponsors, practitioners, affiliates and buyers of cyber-attacks. The year 2021 has been a rewarding one for them, and they look forward to a promising 2022, ready to pounce with newfangled attacks. If we focus on cyber-attacks, various reports point to a very alarming 2021. Purplesec’s 2021 Cyber Security Trends Report reveals that cybercrime has bloated by 600% due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seeing an uptick in sophisticated phishing email schemes by cyber-criminals and malicious actors posing as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or World Health Organization (WHO) representatives.

According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2021, remote work has increased the average cost of a data breach by $137,000. Of course, employees lack the same level of security at home as they would while working in the office, making them more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Cybersecurity Ventures illustrates this upward trend further, predicting global cybercrime costs will grow by 15% per annum over the next five years, reaching $10.5tn annually by 2025. Let’s not forget about ransomware. In its State of Ransomware 2021 report, Sophos found that 37% of 5400 IT decision-makers across 30 countries admitted that their organizations were affected by ransomware in the past year. Equally plaintive is that 30% of ransomware victims admitted that their companies were forced to remove jobs in the wake of a ransomware attack. Staggeringly, 54% of said respondents also claimed that cyber-criminals successfully encrypted their data. On the theme of transformation, let’s look at cyber-attackers. In 2021, they’ve transformed their attacks by moving upstream. Not content with targeting end-users, cyber-attackers have fixed their crosshairs on entities with a broad network of downstream users, whether that be critical infrastructure or significant software developers. With attacks on water treatment facilities, pipelines and national health services grabbing the headlines across the globe, there is a scent of poise in the dark web, with cyber-attackers executing increasingly audacious attacks. Whatever reports we plug away at and whatever assessment we perform in understanding cyber-attackers, the fact of the matter is that the cybersecurity climate is ripe for cyber-attack success. After all, there are swathes of unprepared security teams, a dire cyber skills shortage, an overuse of legacy systems, unsecured networks and business leaders loath to provide the necessary investment cybersecurity teams need to succeed.

