Sherrod DeGrippo is senior director of the threat research and detection team at Proofpoint. She is passionate, she is smart, and she has a lot to say about the cybersecurity industry, and isn’t afraid to say it “We need to change the perception of the vendor community in this industry,” insists Sherrod DeGrippo. She gestures around the corridor we sit in to do this interview at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas and declares: “Black Hat is the epitome for treating vendors crappy. But we’re great. We have amazing data and we make an amazing impact.” DeGrippo can’t imagine working anywhere other than “vendorland” now. At the beginning of her career she did some work for the Federal Government in the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) but there’s no looking back now. “I love vendorland, it’s great, we’re great and I never want to leave” she smiles. For her, the advantages of working at a vendor are plentiful. “We have huge amounts of amazing data to start,” she begins, “you get a high-level view of the threats and nothing ever gets in the way of – or prioritized over – being most secure. The focus is always on protection and security and you never hit a road bump.” The vendor community is close, she says, as the industry is still relatively small. “Fifteen years ago there wasn’t really an industry,” she recalls, “but we built it and everyone knows everyone. It’s a weirdly surprisingly social community."

Despite the hearts in her eyes for ‘vendorland’, DeGrippo knows it hasn’t always been perfect. “The FUD vendor marketing completely destroyed the trust in our industry,” she remembers. “It caused infosec vendors to lose the trust of their customers. I don’t think the industry does it anymore and I don’t think we can ever go back to that. FUD is really looked down upon, it put a bad taste in customers’ mouths.” So if FUD has dissipated, what has replaced it? “We’re more solution-orientated and advocacy focused now”, she says. The Gender Discussion DeGrippo leads a highly-talented team of mostly male researchers. Is this something she’d like to change? “Of course. I’d love it if my team were more diverse and we hope to get there. A diverse way of thinking and diverse backgrounds improves performance. If you have a room full of the same people, you’re in the wrong room.” I ask her if she gets fed up of being asked about being a woman in the industry. She smiles and pauses before replying “an amount of talking about it is important, but we don’t want it to become everything we are and all we talk about. We need to be having other conversations. We’re great at our jobs and that should be the talking point.” She does concede that she does suffer self-conscious bias. “Not many women do what I do, so I try to overcome it by doing the best I possibly can.” She considers her team her greatest achievement to date. She lights up talking about them, saying they “work hard, have so much talent and make me laugh all the time.”

