Booking.com, a leading travel platform, has faced a surge in phishing and spear phishing attacks over the past two years. These attacks have targeted both its partners and customers, particularly since the travel industry began to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic. A January 2024 study by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) saw a 580% surge in Booking.com scams in 2023. With a 30-year career in security, Marnie Wilking became Booking’s CISO in 2023, driven by her desire to integrate security with business strategy. She aimed to bridge the gap between technical security measures and executive-level business discussions. Wilking spoke to Infosecurity about the security challenges a marketplace like Booking.com faces, highlighting the complexities of protecting a global platform that serves millions of users and partners. She emphasized the importance of proactive measures and continuous adaptation to evolving threats – and how AI can help security teams in this task.

Infosecurity Magazine: Given Booking’s global presence, how does your security strategy adapt to regional threats and regulatory requirements? Marnie Wilking: As a global e-commerce company, we face threats and risks similar to those of any other e-commerce company. Our global reach means our security strategy must align with the business strategy. So, my role as a CISO is not only to make sure that we are monitoring the threats and that we have detection and prevention techniques in place but also to look at the emerging threats to inform the decisions that the business will make in the near future. For example, suppose Booking decides to launch a new service or start operating in a new country. In that case, my role is to oversee an analysis of the latest risks and regulatory requirements involved with this decision. IM: What would you say are the biggest threats to Booking.com? MW: The first specificity of Booking is that we are a marketplace, so we must deal with threats to both our accommodation partners that provide the hotel and apartment inventory and the consumers, the travelers. Our second specificity is that on top of being an e-commerce company, we’re also a travel company. Travel is an emotional activity. People save for a long time or try to plan a unique experience for family and friends when they book a trip, so attackers can create urgency around their victims’ travel plans, which allows them to get their information more easily.

Credit: mama_mia/Shutterstock

IM: The travel industry was significantly impacted by COVID-19 but has since made a strong recovery. Has this rebound been accompanied by an increase in cyber threats? MW: Yes, as the travel industry took off again after COVID-19, attackers realized that there was potential money to be made there, and the rate of phishing went up exponentially in the travel and hospitality industry. The most significant uptick we have recently seen was around spear phishing – targeted phishing – to the travel and hospitality industry. By conducting those spear phishing campaigns, attackers can gather reservation information and then reach out directly to travelers to get personal information, mainly credit card information, as they can't get it on the system. They send you efficient phishing emails, WhatsApp messages, or texts, urging the customers to click somewhere to secure their reservation or sending messages to the accommodation partners themselves, posing as customers experiencing issues. There were some very specific types of attacks initially, but then they really broadened, and attackers started using generative AI tools, making those campaigns harder to detect. This surge caused us to review the prevention and detection protection response measures, as we continuously do. IM: Many of the threats Booking.com faces actually target other entities like accommodation partners and consumers via phishing and brand impersonation. How do you handle these external threats? MW: We're blocking a lot of the things on our platform that are going to partners. However, we can't block the things that are coming at them from outside our platform. When we noticed a surge in phishing and spear phishing, we started sharing awareness messages and more information about these threats with the partners. We're continuously updating the information that goes out to the partners, warning them about ongoing scams and phishing campaigns, making them aware of where they click, and enticing them to use two-factor authentication (2FA). Now, we actually require 2FA for all of our partners. We use a platform called The Partner Hub as the primary channel through which our communication with the partners goes. There, we've put a lot of phishing prevention and fake reservation prevention techniques in place. There are also a number of internally facing partner channels that we have that are closed. Finally, if there's something really urgent with a specific partner or a handful of partners, we will reach out to them directly.

"We use [AI] for user behavior detection, risk-based authentication, risk-based access to information, detection of risky transactions from a fraud perspective and fake property detection."