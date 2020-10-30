The lengthy, controversial and at times, exhausting US Presidential election campaign 2020 has almost reached its conclusion, with voting taking place next week on Tuesday November 3. Aside from the general drama of the campaign, which has included several bruising debates and accusations of bias being levelled at social media companies, this election is especially unique in that it is taking place amid a global pandemic.

As well as an expected record number of postal ballots being cast, much more campaigning has taken place digitally, with people spending more time indoors and increasingly reliant on the internet to keep themselves informed. Unfortunately, this has potentially offered greater opportunities for state-sponsored intrusion in the election, particularly through the spread of misinformation, which was already a very pertinent topic from previous elections in the US and other nations.

To discuss how attempted nation state influence has manifested throughout the current campaign, Infosecurity spoke to Matt Drake, who is director, cyber intelligence at SAIC, an IT company providing support to government agencies. Before joining SAIC, Drake worked at the FBI for 24 years, including most recently as section chief of its cyber-division where he oversaw the FBI’s efforts against specific state-sponsored cyber-intrusions.

To what extent has the COVID-19 pandemic increased the security challenges surrounding this year’s election?

One of the most critical components in protecting our election systems is communication. Federal, state and local officials, as well as third-party vendors, social media companies and a host of other groups, need to be sharing information and intelligence in a way that is both timely, accurate and actionable. The COVID-19 pandemic certainly adds to the challenge of effective communication across the parties when individuals are working from home. While not insurmountable, care must be taken to ensure communication channels remain open and strong. Also, with workers at home, and therefore connecting to their systems remotely, it increases the attack surface for malicious actors.

In your view, which tactics used by state-sponsored actors are most effective?

There are certainly tactics that take advantages of weaknesses in our systems, but it somewhat depends on how effectiveness is measured. If their goal is simply to gain access to election systems, state-sponsored actors will most likely target those entry points which allow for access to multiple jurisdictions. If the goal is to influence the topics and issues being considered by voters, social media platforms remain an attractive target.