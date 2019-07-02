Interview: Mike Moniz, CEO, Circadence

Cybersecurity professionals are both in demand and in short supply as the much-discussed cyber-skills gap continues to widen and impact the industry. As a result, attention and efforts have turned to better and more effective strategies for training the next generation of cybersecurity pros.

Circadence is a creator of cybersecurity education and training platforms designed to do just that – but with a new and different twist.

The company builds its training platforms in a gamified fashion, providing hands-on experiences incorporating missions, battles and real-life scenarios that recreate the types of situations that cybersecurity professionals are faced when defending real cyber-attacks. The aim is to address existing and emerging customer needs across cyber-training and assessment, content development, event scheduling and operational tools for a lifetime of cyber-preparedness.

Infosecurity recently spoke to Circadence CEO Mike Moniz about current cybersecurity training strategies and what he thinks the future might have in store.

How would you rate the general standard of cybersecurity training methods in 2019?

I absolutely believe that we can do better to improve the general standard of cybersecurity training. Many organizations still rely on expensive and non-scalable traditional classroom training, often passively delivered via PowerPoint or video. This type of training is difficult to update and simply can’t keep up with the rapidly evolving threat landscape. In addition, this type of training is difficult to customize to suit different learning styles such as visual learners, autodidactic and firsthand learners. The good news is that we have tremendous opportunity in the industry to use technology to facilitate cyber-training in ways that are stimulating, memorable and more hands-on.

Is enough focus and spend currently dedicated to cybersecurity training efforts?

In my experience, the issue isn’t the gross spend on enterprise cybersecurity training efforts, it’s the efficiency of the enterprise cyber-training dollars spent. We should be allocating cyber-training budgets in a smarter way – in a way that allows people to receive better learning outcomes through more tailored experiences that matches their work roles and work environments.

Frankly, a lot of investment is placed in areas that are not relevant or advantageous to what a cybersecurity professional needs to defend the frontlines. My vision is that every dollar spent on cyber-education should go directly back into cyber-learning. Right now, the majority goes back into the classroom, the unscalable infrastructure, the instructors and dated curriculums rather than preparing the worker to face escalating global threat actors.

Continued learning is another area that needs more attention. The more targeted we can make the cyber-professional’s experience, the better the outcome and retention they’ll have – and you don’t need massive budgets to do that. You need training approaches that adapt to different learning styles and are readily accessible. To that end, you don’t need to double your budget to double your outcomes.

Fortunately, cloud technology and Circadence’s immersive cyber-ranges are really changing traditional cyber-training approaches for the better, making learning more relevant and applicable in the workplace.