How Security Professionals Can Prepare for the CISO Role

Here are the different skills security professionals need to learn during their careers to prepare for leadership positions.

However, transitioning from a technical role to a leadership position requires deliberate effort and the development of new competencies.

As security professionals advance in their careers, the appeal of leadership positions, particularly that of a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), often grows.

Leadership is not an innate talent – it's a skill that can be cultivated through practice, training and experience. While some individuals may have natural leadership attributes, anyone can develop the capabilities necessary to excel in a security leadership role.

Develop Leadership Skills Through Practical Experience

One of the most effective ways to develop leadership skills is by actively seeking opportunities to lead. A great starting point is engaging with professional organizations like ISACA.

ISACA’s local chapters provide an excellent training ground for leadership, offering roles on boards and committees where members can gain hands-on experience in governance, strategy and management.

Serving in a volunteer-led environment hones critical leadership skills. When leading volunteers, you cannot rely on positional authority, financial incentives or other traditional motivators. Instead, you must master persuasion, diplomacy and the ability to inspire others – all essential traits of an effective CISO.

Organizing and leading events, managing chapter finances and shaping strategic initiatives within ISACA or similar organizations are invaluable exercises in leadership development.

Master the Fundamentals of Leadership

Leadership is about more than authority – it’s about influence. Nelson Mandela once said, "It is better to lead from behind and to put others in front, especially when you celebrate victory."

This philosophy is crucial for security leaders, who must balance technical expertise with the ability to inspire and motivate teams.

Jim Kouzes and Barry Posner’s The Five Practices of Exemplary Leadership provides a strong foundation for leadership growth:

Model the way – Lead by example, demonstrating integrity and commitment

– Lead by example, demonstrating integrity and commitment Inspire a shared vision – Communicate a compelling vision of security’s role in the business

– Communicate a compelling vision of security’s role in the business Challenge the process – Encourage innovation and continuous improvement

– Encourage innovation and continuous improvement Enable others to act – Foster collaboration and empower teams

– Foster collaboration and empower teams Encourage the heart – Recognize and celebrate achievements

A CISO is both a diplomat and an ambassador for security, educating the business about risk while advising on strategies to mitigate threats. This role requires a combination of technical expertise and the ability to communicate and persuade effectively – a balance that takes time to develop.

Become a Skilled Communicator

One of the most critical skills for security leaders is effective communication. A CISO must be able to translate technical risks into business language, making cybersecurity understandable and actionable for executives, board members and business leaders.

To excel in security leadership, professionals should focus on:

Communicating upwards – Engaging with executives and board members in a way that aligns security with business priorities

– Engaging with executives and board members in a way that aligns security with business priorities Communicating across teams – Collaborating with IT, legal, compliance and other departments to ensure security is integrated into all aspects of the business

– Collaborating with IT, legal, compliance and other departments to ensure security is integrated into all aspects of the business Influencing without authority – Persuading stakeholders to support security initiatives, even when they have competing priorities

Building strong communication skills takes practice. One effective way to improve is by presenting at an ISACA chapter event – leading discussions, moderating panels or hosting training sessions can help refine messaging and presentation style.

Additionally, joining Toastmasters, a global organization dedicated to public speaking and leadership development, can provide structured practice in delivering clear and persuasive messages – an essential skill for any security leader.

Strengthen Business Acumen

A strong CISO is not just a security expert – they are also a business leader. Security professionals aspiring to leadership roles should invest time in learning business fundamentals, including:

Risk management – Understanding how security risks impact business objectives

– Understanding how security risks impact business objectives Financial acumen – Managing budgets and making the case for security investments

– Managing budgets and making the case for security investments Regulatory and compliance knowledge – Navigating frameworks like the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)’s Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) and ISO 27001

By aligning security with business goals, CISOs can effectively advocate for cybersecurity initiatives and demonstrate their value to the organization.

Cultivate Critical Thinking and a Strategic Mindset

The best security leaders think beyond day-to-day operations and focus on long-term resilience. They develop a strategic mindset, ensuring that security supports business growth rather than hindering it. This involves:

Anticipating emerging threats – Staying ahead of cyber threats and industry trends

– Staying ahead of cyber threats and industry trends Making data-driven decisions – Leveraging threat intelligence and risk assessments to inform strategy

– Leveraging threat intelligence and risk assessments to inform strategy Building resilient Security Programs – Moving beyond reactive security measures to proactive resilience strategies

Embrace Continuous Learning

The eternal learner mindset is essential in both leadership and cybersecurity, where threats, technologies and best practices evolve rapidly. Security leaders should commit to ongoing education by:

Pursuing certifications – Earning credentials like CISM, CISSP, CRISC or CDPSE to validate expertise

– Earning credentials like CISM, CISSP, CRISC or CDPSE to validate expertise Attending conferences and webinars – Engaging with the latest research and industry thought leaders

– Engaging with the latest research and industry thought leaders Participating in Leadership Training – Enrolling in executive leadership programs or business management courses

Final Thoughts

Becoming a CISO or security leader requires a holistic approach that blends technical expertise, leadership acumen, business strategy and communication skills. By gaining hands-on leadership experience, developing critical skills and continuously learning, security professionals can position themselves for success in executive roles.

A successful CISO is not just a security expert – they are a trusted advisor, a strategic thinker and a leader who can drive change within an organization. Those who embrace this journey will find that leadership is not a destination but an ongoing process of growth, adaptation and impact.