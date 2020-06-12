Interview: Stephen Gailey, Head of Solutions Architecture, Exabeam

Social engineering is a tactic that has been used by criminals for a very long time, but never more so than in the current digital age when socially-engineered attacks and scams can be carried out at speed with the press of a few buttons. Social engineering attacks represent a significant percentage of security incidents, forming a large part of the threat landscape. In typical social engineering attacks, cyber-criminals deceive or manipulate victims into divulging sensitive information, ranging from personal data and credentials, to corporate secrets and intellectual property. It has therefore become vital that organizations are able to protect their workforce, as well as their customers, from falling victim to social engineering attacks by prioritizing user training, security awareness and technology around the risks that exist. However, with social-engineered attacks now so diverse and, at times, sophisticated, how should businesses go about defining, quantifying and mitigating social engineering threats? Infosecurity spoke to Stephan Gailey, head of solutions architecture at Exabeam, to find out. What are the top five most common social engineering techniques used by attackers? Phishing: In a phishing attack, an attacker uses a message sent by email, social media, instant messaging or SMS to obtain sensitive information from a victim or trick them into clicking a link to a malicious website

In a phishing attack, an attacker uses a message sent by email, social media, instant messaging or SMS to obtain sensitive information from a victim or trick them into clicking a link to a malicious website Watering hole: A watering hole attack involves launching or downloading malicious code from a legitimate website, which is commonly visited by the targets of the attack. The compromised site typically installs a backdoor Trojan that allows the attacker to compromise and remotely control the victim’s device

A watering hole attack involves launching or downloading malicious code from a legitimate website, which is commonly visited by the targets of the attack. The compromised site typically installs a backdoor Trojan that allows the attacker to compromise and remotely control the victim’s device Whaling attack: Whaling, also known as spear-phishing, is a type of phishing attack that targets specific individuals with privileged access to systems or access to highly valuable sensitive information

Whaling, also known as spear-phishing, is a type of phishing attack that targets specific individuals with privileged access to systems or access to highly valuable sensitive information Pretexting: In a pretexting attack, attackers create a fake identity and use it to manipulate their victims into providing private information. For example, attackers may pretend to be an external IT service provider, and request a user’s account details and passwords to assist them with a problem

In a pretexting attack, attackers create a fake identity and use it to manipulate their victims into providing private information. For example, attackers may pretend to be an external IT service provider, and request a user’s account details and passwords to assist them with a problem Baiting and quid pro quo attacks: In a baiting attack, attackers provide something that victims believe to be useful. A quid pro quo attack is similar to baiting, but instead of promising something that will provide value to the victim, the attackers promise to perform an action that will benefit them, but requires an action from the victim in exchange

“Typically, social engineering occurs in three stages”

What are the typical stages of a social engineering attack? Social engineering is an attempt by attackers to fool or manipulate humans into giving up access, credentials, banking details or other sensitive information. Typically, social engineering occurs in three stages: Stage One – Research: The attacker performs reconnaissance on the target to gather information like organizational structure, roles, behaviors and things that target individuals may respond to. Attackers can collect data via company websites, social media profiles and even in-person visits Stage Two – Planning: Using the information they have gathered, the attacker selects their mode of attack and designs the strategy and specific messages they will use to exploit the target individual’s weaknesses Stage Three – Execution: The attacker carries out the attack usually by sending messages by email or another online channel. In some forms of social engineering, attackers actively interact with their victims; in others, the kill chain is automated, typically activated by the user clicking on a link to visit a malicious website or execute malicious code

“Early detection is both your last, and best, line of defense”