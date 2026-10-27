Sedgwick is one of the world’s leading insurance, risk and claims administration providers, there to help its clients navigate the unexpected. As global CISO, it’s Eric Schmitt’s job to ensure that the company, which has over 33,000 employees worldwide, is prepared for unexpected or novel cyber threats. What’s more, the data which Sedgwick manages as an insurance provider contains information about over 10,000 businesses, making the company a tempting target for cyber threat actors. Schmitt first joined Sedgwick on its IT help desk in 2002 and, outside of a four-year gap between 2008 and 2012, has been there ever since, taking on the role of global CISO in 2020. In this conversation with Infosecurity, Schmitt details how Sedgwick runs its own security operations center (SOC), why he opted to take a whole region offline because of a suspected cyber threat and the importance of buy-in from the board.

Infosecurity Magazine: What are the key responsibilities in your role? Eric Schmitt: We are one of the largest claims management companies in the world, so there’s significant amounts of sensitive information that we hold. So, cybersecurity is front and center for us. From a corporate standpoint cybersecurity is one of our key risks and a key focus item for our executive committee as well. IM: What does your team look like and how does it operate? ES: The entire security function sits underneath me. I've got a security operations team that's designed and built to monitor 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. I don't leverage any partners: it's purely Sedgwick employees. I’ve got a team here in the US, I've got a team in London, England, and a team in Sydney, Australia. Between the three teams, we cover the globe. Then supporting them is the security engineering roles to maintain the tooling. That team reports up to me, and we've got security architects as well. I've got identity and access management in my group too. They’re responsible for ensuring that all of the identities across Sedgwick are maintained and multi-factor authentication is everywhere. IM: What are your top priorities for cybersecurity strategy? ES: AI is a key focus area for me. It's something that we're really looking at not just from how to manage and how to leverage it for defensive purposes. But also, how it is changing the security environment writ large: how do we see the evolution and increase in attacks that leverage AI, and then also what that means for Sedgwick from a defensive capability standpoint?

“The basics are still key. AI isn't inventing new novel attack methods, it's accelerating the abuse of poor hygiene, whether it's password hygiene or failure to patch.”

The AI initiatives are also driving a renewed focus on something we do well, which is cyber hygiene. Just like you bathe regularly, hopefully, we patch and maintain our systems regularly and it's just increasing that cadence and that focus so you don't lose sight of the basics as we move forward with AI. The basics are still key. AI isn't inventing new novel attack methods, it's accelerating the abuse of poor hygiene, whether it's password hygiene or failure to patch. The recent Citrix zero-day vulnerabilities, we were on that early through some early threat intel. We were working on that on Saturday to make sure that our Citrix environments were patched and they were. It's driven by the importance of monitoring the threat intelligence and then that rapid patching response. That's going to be the biggest challenge for all of the blue teams around the world. How do we patch faster? How do we respond faster? IM: What were the procedures in place that allowed you to patch rapidly? ES: A large part was following existing playbooks. As we've been thinking through the benefits and the challenges that AI brings, we've been looking at all of our processes and going ‘okay, how can we accelerate where we need to.’ Patching was one of those items where we had already thought through this and had a plan in place. So within about 30 minutes of us finding out about this through threat intelligence and validating that, yes, this looks to be real. I was on the phone with our CTO and my team were already keyed up and ready waiting for Citrix to release the patches. We had the entire enterprise, which for our Citrix environment is substantial and spread in multiple data centers around the world, patched within three hours. IM: How do you ensure that staff throughout the business at all levels operate securely and are aware of cyber threats? ES: We focus a lot on protecting the data where it lives. So we're on the zero trust journey like everyone else. Anybody who says they've completed zero trust is either buying in the marketing hype or not fully aware of the environment. It is a journey and it's one that will take the rest of my career, I suspect, wherever I am. But it's an ongoing path.

“Anybody who says they've completed zero trust is either buying in the marketing hype or not fully aware of the environment.”