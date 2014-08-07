The tip of the iceberg? Why massive Russian cyber attack should be a wake-up call

Infosecurity speaks to a range of industry experts about the 1.2bn password breach and the implications for website security.

It’s rare that information security stories break through into the mainstream press. The eBay data breach and Gameover Zeus takedown are two rare examples from 2014. Yet to this exclusive list was added another on Wednesday when news broke that a Russian cybercrime gang had amassed a staggering 1.2 billion user name and password combinations and 500 million email addresses from poorly protected sites.

Although the company that discovered the breach, Hold Security, appears to be making the most of the incident, charging $120 for a “breach notification service” for website owners, the findings have been independently verified by experts, according to the New York Times.

The “CyberVor” gang, as it has been dubbed, apparently hail from south central Russia. It comprises less than a dozen people – men in their 20s who seem to have begun their cybercriminal career a few years back launching amateurish spam runs. As such, the level of complexity involved in their work seems worryingly basic. From what we can gather so far, they used a botnet to effectively “audit the internet” – that is, check websites all over the world belonging to companies big and small for SQL Injection vulnerabilities. Once one was found it was then flagged, compromised and its database of user credentials stolen.

The biggest ever?

Many of the headlines accompanying this story have screamed out that it’s the biggest robbery of online credentials in history. However, not everyone agrees. Speaking at the BSides conference in Las Vegas yesterday, AV founder John McAfee argued that 1.2 billion figure may be “false” and that the number of identities stolen “may be closer to 500 million”. Others claim that as the data grab was done over a long period of time and from numerous sources, it’s not technically a single attack.

Beyond that, Sophos principal security researcher, Vanja Svajcer, was sceptical about claims this was the “biggest attack ever”, simply because the quality of the passwords in question and the servers they were taken from is not clear.

“If the server was an online service with an obvious financial value such as Paypal or Gmail we could certainly talk in those terms,” he told Infosecurity. “Current indications are that the credentials have been retrieved from poorly secured servers using older unpatched versions of web applications so the actual value of the passwords could be low.”

For Peter Armstrong, director of cyber security at defense contractor Thales UK, focusing on the size of the attack misses the point.

“Passwords demand discipline from users and this is at the heart of the issue,” he told Infosecurity.

“Most people recognise cyber as a problem, but most of those same people think it is somebody else’s problem when of course this is ridiculous, cyber is everybody’s problem both individually and collectively. Until this level of understanding increases we will continue to see this kind of issue.”

Armstrong claimed part of the responsibility for awareness raising lies with governments “in the same way that safety in seat belts and smoking has been in recent years”.

CyberArk senior director of cyber innovation, Andrey Dulkin, was also keen to get away from a focus on the size of this breach. “This is just another disclosure in a series of many, as we’ve already seen datasets of millions, tens of millions and hundreds of millions in the past,” he told Infosecurity.

“The interesting thing in this case is that this dataset is actually a combination of multiple attacks and not a single data theft, which means that the attackers were purposefully constructing a database over a long period of time

Time to ditch passwords?

What the incident has done once again is to raise the question of whether passwords are fit for purpose as an authentication method.

“In the short term individuals must take a more risk based approach, maintaining strong and unique credentials for those sites that would create the greatest impact if breached – such as bank or email accounts - while being pragmatic and using common passwords for sites that would be little more than an irritation if breached,” argued KPMG cyber security director Tom Burton.

“The next step will be the rise of consumer-driven ‘two factor authentication’ using physical devices such as mobile phones to provide unique codes for each access – akin to one-time pads used by spies during the Cold War.

However, few expected the incident will eventually spur a change in companies’ attitudes to user authentication. Simon Eappariello, senior vice president EMIEA of iboss network security claimed that “passwords and usernames, whether we like it not, are like the bricks and mortar of the internet”.

CyberArk’s Dulkin agreed, arguing they’ll be around “for a long time yet” given their familiarity to users. “We can hope that this, and other disclosures, will drive businesses to improve their security and provide two-factor authentication to improve the security of their customers,” he added.

Others noted that more secure authentication methods like 2FA can also be cracked by determined hackers.

Personal password managers were recommended as one concrete step which could be taken by users to ensure that passwords are not re-used across online accounts – minimizing risk exposure in the event of an incident like this.