PAM in the Enterprise: Pros Versus Cons

PAM in the Enterprise: The Pros

Historically, it has been a challenge for organizations to protect against negligent and deliberate misuse of privileged access.

Getting access to privileged accounts is like hitting a goldmine for cyber-criminals. Whether the breach comes from outsiders or disgruntled insiders, a single access point is often all it takes to cripple an organization and cause irreparable damage.

One of the issues faced has been understanding and controlling when a user should be accessing information. If there was a way to provide access to only the information and systems a user needs to do their job, this would be an important step towards minimizing the risk of cybersecurity breaches. This is known as the principle of least privilege.

Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions are designed around this principle. They enable the streamlined authorization of privileged access. With PAM, it becomes possible to manage access across an organization in a secure way. Here are some of the key benefits of using PAM within your organization.

Password Vaulting and Automation

Passwords are the weak link in cybersecurity if they are not correctly stored. If a cyber-criminal were to get hold of the right password, they could bring down a system, steal data or hold your company to ransom. PAM solutions store passwords in digital vaults which are encrypted, and the vaults also require authentication to access. By storing passwords securely with access control policies, you can reduce the risk of password misuse.

Another aspect of password security is automation. PAM solutions automate new password creation. Static passwords are dangerous because they can be reused by criminals to illegally access information and systems.

Session Management

Sometimes it is beneficial to apply certain restrictions to sessions. One example is not requiring a password for a session and instead injecting a password during the session. The user never gets to see the password and it is not stored. PAM solutions facilitate this, so that privileged information has no ‘written-down’ access point.

Another aspect of session management is recording. PAM solutions offer the ability to record sessions for security purposes. Recording privileged sessions or taking screenshots is useful for audits and investigating incidents.

Emergency Access Provision

Should you need to provide emergency access to certain individuals, such as when an operation-critical system breaks, you can implement emergency access to individuals at specific access points. This enables you to maintain control over what the user accesses, in line with the principle of least privilege.

Revoke, Deny and Monitor Privileged Access

PAM solutions allow you to restrict, revoke, deny and monitor access to systems and information across your organization in real-time. The ability to automatically terminate sessions, thus denying access, and the ability to revoke a user’s privileged access, as well as deny requests, makes managing security across an organization easier. This is especially useful for internal users.

So what about external users? PAM works here too. You can grant and revoke access for remote users and third parties without any complicated services or clients. Third parties and external users can be managed the same as internal users.

Auditing and Compliance

Every organization that handles data must abide by security compliance requirements in some form. The nuances of your obligations depend on the type and extent of data you handle, but in all cases, PAM solutions play an important role. As part of an audit, you must be able to identify all the privileged accounts in your organization and identify what controls you have to safeguard access.

Since PAM solutions control all these accounts and manage access, they provide a means to meeting audit and compliance requirements. In addition, PAM records and reports on password requests and transactions. This monitoring covers another aspect of IT compliance, accountability.

When privileged accounts are used in unintended ways, organizations are at a significant risk of costly security incidents. The core benefit of PAM solutions is that they tackle these security risks by providing ultimate control over what users can access and monitoring what they do.