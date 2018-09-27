Top Ten Regulatory Monetary Penalties

The fine issued to Facebook by the Information Commissioner’s Office - the UK's data protection regulator - over the Cambridge Analytica scandal marked the first time that the ICO had handed out its maximum £500,000 monetary penalty.

The fines, which were added to the regulator’s enforcement powers in 2010, had not reached the maximum amount in the previous seven years, but they did come close with penalties issued to NHS trusts, while Google avoided a major fine over data collected by its Street View cars in 2013.

Monetary fines often mark the final action regulators will take, normally preferring to take other action to work with the victim who reported the violation. However, now that we are in the era of GDPR – where fines could potentially reach up to €20m, or 4% of turnover (whichever is greater) – the amount of money being paid for infringements could get serious. With this in mind, Infosecurity looked at some of the highest regulatory fines when compliance gets severe.