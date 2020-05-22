Top Ten: Cybersecurity Books

Cybersecurity is an industry that thrives on knowledge: we have a vibrant conference scene, various audio content comes at us in the form of webinars, online summits and podcasts, and we can also spend our offline time indulging in cybersecurity books. However, with regards to the latter, often it is hard to know where to start when it comes to reading about cybersecurity – do you go for the best known author or the highest rated book on Amazon? Or do you go down the rabbit hole of asking for a recommendation, and then have to decide from many more options than you had originally intended? With this in mind, and with assistance from publisher No Starch Press, online learning library Perlego and the infosec community on Twitter, Infosecurity has determined the top 10 must-read books for cybersecurity professionals.

1 - The Cuckoo’s Egg – Clifford Stoll

Often cited as one of the best cybersecurity reads, this 1989 tale depicts Clifford’s extensive investigation into a notable cyber-alert. 2 - The Cybersecurity Playbook – Allison Cerra

The most-read cybersecurity book from 2019 according to Perlego, this is a step-by-step guide to protecting your organization from unknown threats and adopting good security habits for everyday business situations. 3 - Python Crash Course, 2nd Edition – Eric Matthes

The top seller, according to No Starch Press, is this “hands-on, project-based introduction” to the core of Python programming.

4 - Cyber War: The Next Threat to National Security and What to Do about It – Richard A. Clarke and Robert K. Knake

This is the most heavily-reviewed cybersecurity book on Amazon with more than 240 ratings. In this book, Clarke and Knake trace the rise of the cyber-age and profile the characters involved. 5 - Ghost In The Wires: My Adventures as the World’s Most Wanted Hacker – Kevin Mitnick and William Simon

Acting as a biography of Mitnick’s rise to infamy, this book depicts how he began his career of social engineering and code-cracking. 6 - Cyber Wars – Charles Arthur

Former technology editor at The Guardian, Arthur’s story of “game changing hacks that make organizations around the world tremble” was the second most-read on Perlego’s cybersecurity list. 7 - Automate the Boring Stuff with Python, 2nd Edition – Al Sweigart

The second most-read title on No Starch Press’ cybersecurity list is another Python guide which promises to show the reader how to use Python to write programs in minutes with no prior programming experience required.