Top Ten Ways to Reduce Your Digital Footprint

The headlines around the collection and processing of Facebook user data by Cambridge Analytica further demonstrated that what you put online stays online and further grows your digital footprint. The news that dating apps were sharing user data with third parties and the fact that there are more opportunities for federated logins result in even more data available on you, which consequently makes it easier for companies to share that data and target sales. Techopedia defines digital identity as combining elements such as usernames, online search activities, electronic transactions, date of birth and purchasing history or behavior. What are the options to reduce the size of your digital footprint and how can you take steps to make yourself less visible online than you currently are? Infosecurity looked at some of the best options.

01 - Delete or Deactivate Old Shopping & Social Network Accounts

Go to your account settings and look for an option to either deactivate, remove or close your account on any social network or online shopping site that you no longer use.

Source: CNET 02 - Remove Yourself from Data Collection Sites

Go to data broker sites and deal with each individually, or use a service that will do all of the deleting for an annual charge.

Source: CNET 03 - Use Stealth or Incognito Mode – or Even Tor

Internet browsers offer private browsing options to avoid being tracked, whilst the more cautious can use privacy tools such as Tor to browse incognito.

Source: Techradar

04 - Deactivate Old Email Accounts

How many email accounts have you used over the years? Deactivating them is important and must include finding – and deleting – old services and corporate accounts.

Source: Clark 05 - Check Your Privacy Settings

Check the privacy settings of the websites you use most often, particularly social media sites, and see what level of privacy you have set. Consider tightening your privacy options.

Source: Techradar 06 - Add Extensions or Plug-Ins

A number of tools – extensions or plug-ins – are offered to highlight to users what trackers a website is using. Many of these tools are available for free.

Source: EFF