Will Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Have Cybersecurity Implications?

Elon Musk’s $44bn confirmed takeover of social media giant Twitter has hit the headlines this week, rapidly prompting heated debate. Much of this has centered on how the new ownership will impact discourse on the popular platform following Musk’s well-publicized criticisms of its current approach to free expression.

The billionaire businessman, who is founder and CEO of SpaceX and early-stage investor and CEO at Tesla, has also made some interesting pronouncements relating to cybersecurity on the platform. One of these is his vow to crack down on bot accounts and authenticating all users as humans. On April 21, before the deal was finalized, Musk tweeted: “if our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying!”

Bots have increasingly been used for nefarious purposes on Twitter, including cyber-criminals to spread malicious content containing malware.

In addition, Musk has promised to make Twitter’s algorithm open source “to increase trust.” The businessman has voiced his suspicions that the firm’s current algorithms contain in-built biases, thereby stifling certain viewpoints.

While it is too early to know exactly how Musk will tackle these two issues, cybersecurity experts have already begun debating the challenges and potential implications of pursuing these aims.

Defeating Bots

Musk’s ambition to tackle surging bots on Twitter is a major positive from a cybersecurity standpoint and could lead to wider benefits in this field, according to Jamie Moles, senior technical manager at ExtraHop. “Musk has stated that he's on a mission to eliminate bots on the platform. While this seems like a Sisyphean task, if he's successful, the methods used by Twitter to eliminate bots from the platform may generate new techniques that improve the detection and identification of spam emails, spam posts and other malicious intrusion attempts. If Musk and his team can train artificial intelligence to be more effective in combating this, it may well be a boon to security practitioners everywhere," he said.

Speaking on the keynote stage at the Retail Technology Show today with Gener8 founder, Sam Jones, rapper and TV presenter Tinie Tempah offered his support for the move, arguing it will improve trust and ultimately the nature of discourse on the platform: “If someone like Elon can take this bold step – he said he wants to verify each human that’s on there – so in the same way that me and Sam have a blue tick, everyone will have one and therefore be held accountable for what they say and I think that’s the way it should be.”

However, Amir Nooriala, chief commercial officer at Callsign, argued this move would not be sufficient to prevent nefarious activity from occurring on the social media platform. “Elon Musk’s promise to “defeat spambots” and “authenticate all humans” is a step in the right direction but simplifies a much larger problem of trust online. Digital identity is largely broken, and simply authenticating whether an account is run by a human or a piece of software doesn’t solve the wider problem of a lack of consumer trust in social media platforms or that someone really is who they say they are.”