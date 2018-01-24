When, Not If: Does NCSC Pessimism Hurt UK Cybersecurity?

Comments emerged this week from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) which claimed that the “UK is likely to be hit by a 'category one' (C1) cyber-attack in the next couple of years” and that the nation has been fortunate to avoid such a hit. NCSC boss Ciaran Martin told The Guardian: “I think it is a matter of when, not if and we will be fortunate to come to the end of the decade without having to trigger a category one attack.” The comments echoed those heard before about two types of companies: those who have been hacked and those yet to discover it. Does this level of ‘defeatism’ add anything to the confidence of national security, if despite all you spend and prepare in defense of an attack, those deemed to protect and advise us are only preaching negative thoughts? Infosecurity looked at some of the responses to the NCSC’s comments.

Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at Thycotic:

“Cyber-attacks have already been happening, the biggest issue is determining who and if a nation state was behind the cyber-attacks. Attribution is one of the most difficult tasks in cybercrime and when cyber-attacks cross borders without full cooperation of the foreign government or nation state, it is difficult to affirm who was sitting at the keyboard and who was instructing them to carry out the instructions. Yes, sometimes attribution back to a single computer is enough to put pressure on an individual however is it enough to claim it was directed by a nation state? “To prevent such a major catastrophe from occurring, governments and nation states need to work together with full cooperation and transparency to ensure that cyber attribution is possible and hold each other responsible for the actions of criminal organizations carrying out cyber-attacks from within their borders. It is important that governments do not provide a safe haven for cyber-criminals to carry out such attacks especially when they are doing it for both financial and political gains, and extreme aggression.” Israel Barak, CIO at Cybereason:

“The UK, as with most nations, has invested heavily in protecting classified networks and weapon systems, but security for critical infrastructure is usually handled by private organizations. We need to see stronger government regulation and guidance to ensure that high priority targets such as transport and energy are well protected. “Organizations and government agencies should have the ability today to detect threats to their personal information and critical infrastructure inside their network in real time, so they can respond quickly before there is an escalation and possible data exfiltration. Without that expectation expect to be breached. Advanced detection and response technologies will give organizations the ability to meet the attacker head on before any actual damage is done.”

Raj Samani, chief scientist and fellow at McAfee:

“The reality is that organizations across the UK were simply unprepared when WannaCry hit last year. Now we need to ensure that we operate under the assumption that another cyber-attack could hit at any time. Adopting this mentality will encourage British organizations to move from the defensive to the offensive, working together to actively hunt out cyber-criminals to effectively keep cyber-threats at bay. “There is a misconception that cybersecurity is an IT issue, yet the reality is that it has a very real impact on society. Of course WannaCry is a real example of this, but beyond this the theft of Intellectual Property, or Business Confidential information impacts innovation and growth massively, and as an industry we need to do everything we can to prevent this.” Mark James, security specialist at ESET:

"The statements made here are very valid, and a real concern. We have seen in the past a number of infections that have been initiated through opportunistic attacks, causing widespread concern and in some cases major disruption. “Specific targeted attacks on systems that have a major impact on our day to day business and/or lives could have the potential to cripple our systems. With so much of our lives being conducted online to enable everyone and anyone the ability to interact, the dangers of security and safety are elevated, and need to be factored into the foundation of the security model.”

