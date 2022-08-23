TryHackMe: The Story Behind the UK’s Most Innovative Cyber SME

One of the many highlights of this year’s Infosecurity Europe 2022 event (21-23 June 2022) was the annual UK’s Most Innovative Cyber SME competition. The contest, run by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) and Tech UK in partnership with Infosecurity Europe, showcases the startup community’s enormous contribution to the UK’s booming cybersecurity sector. This is highlighted by the impressive list of previous winners, which include cybersecurity reskilling provider CAPSLOCK (2021), white hacking training platform Hack the Box (2019), communication security firm KETS Quantum Security (2018) and email security specialist Check Recipient (now trading as Tessian) (2017).

In the past two competitions, the judges have awarded first prize to companies involved in creating innovative solutions to resolve the much-publicized cyber-skills shortage, and this trend continued in 2022. The newly crowned winner of this award is TryHackMe, a cybersecurity training platform launched in 2018 that focuses on providing gamified lessons to its users. Once the celebrations had concluded, Infosecurity caught up with TryHackMe co-founder Ashu Savani to learn more about the company’s story, journey and future aspirations.

Savani described the application process for the Most Innovative Cyber SME competition as “very reflective,” allowing the team to reaffirm its goals following a whirlwind few years. “The application process was quite fun as it solidified our mission and the work we’re doing in our mind,” he explained. “We were very excited to be accepted as it gave us recognition for the work we are doing, which is to make it as easy as possible for anyone to learn cybersecurity, whether you’re a construction worker or a school teacher.”

Did he expect TryHackMe to win though? “We weren’t sure we were going to win; we were just really happy that we got through to the final and got a chance to give TryHackMe more exposure,” Savani replied modestly. Win they did though, and the award represented the culmination of many years of hard work, challenges and innovative thinking.

The Beginnings

The idea for TryHackMe was born after Savani met co-founder Ben Spring during a summer internship at the consultancy Context Information Security. “It was during the internship that we realized there isn’t a lot of cybersecurity learning material,” and most of it was orientated towards people already proficient in security, which, Savani explained, “isn’t very conducive to learning security.”

Spring began a side-project that involved building systems on the cloud. He then suggested the idea of adding training material and notes to Savani. “That ended up being the very early prototype of TryHackMe, where you could launch training material with a touch of a button and have some sort of learning focus there,” explained Savani.

As the pair developed the prototype, they put the word out on platforms heavily used by the amateur hacking community like Reddit, “and people started using our products.” This was the motivation to keep developing the product, carefully incorporating user feedback. “Fast-forward four years, and we’ve been very fortunate to have a loyal user base still using us. We believe we’re positively contributing to closing the cyber skills gap and we’re excited to continue doing that work,” said Savani.