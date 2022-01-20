11:11 Systems Acquires iland

Managed infrastructure solutions company, 11:11 Systems, has acquired Texas-based cloud services provider, iland.

The completion of the acquisition was announced on Thursday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Houston with regional offices in London and Sydney, iland delivers cloud services including Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) from its cloud regions throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

11:11 Systems said it intends to leverage iland’s award-winning Secure Cloud Console, which natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics and compliance to deliver visibility and easy management for iland’s cloud services.

The deal follows 11:11 Systems’ recent acquisition of Green Cloud Defense, a channel-only, cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider.

“By adding iland’s steady 25% YOY momentum to 11:11 Systems’ expanding national network of MSPs, VARs and IT consultants, a hyper-growth pathway has been created,” said 11:11 Systems in a statement.

Brett Diamond, CEO of 11:11 Systems, said his company’s recent acquisitions were motivated by making cybersecurity more straightforward for its customers.

“CIOs and IT leaders are being pushed to address increasing numbers of security threats, application vulnerabilities and network weaknesses that can leave organizations exposed to data breaches; at the same time, they are tasked with laying the right foundation within their infrastructure to embrace hybrid cloud, navigate sophisticated application requirements, artificial intelligence and more while data and devices continue to multiply exponentially,” said Diamond.

He added: “11:11 Systems is focused on significantly simplifying our customers’ approach to cloud, security and connectivity to drive greater security, innovation, and responsiveness and adding iland and Green Cloud as core ingredient platforms substantively advances this mission.”

For iland, the deal brings an opportunity for expansion and innovation, according to the company’s CTO, Justin Giardina.

“Joining 11:11 Systems, which now includes Green Cloud, will open up the doors of innovation even wider with new opportunities to expand services across the iland platform, which will further enhance our customers’ ability to manage and monitor their hybrid environments,” said Giardina.