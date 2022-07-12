Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Aerojet Rocketdyne Pays $9m Settlement Over Whistleblower Allegations

US government contractor Aerojet Rocketdyne has paid a $9m settlement after allegations that it misrepresented its compliance with US government security requirements.

The El Segundo, California, company violated the False Claims Act, according to allegations by former employee Brian Markus.

Aerodyne is a rocket contractor that numbers the Department of Defense and NASA among its government customers. Markus, a former senior director of cybersecurity at Aerojet, alleged that the company failed to protect unclassified information as part of its government contracts. He asserted that it lied about its cybersecurity policies to win more contracts, adding that it had experienced data breaches in 2014 and 2015.

Markus had filed the claim under the Department of Justice’s False Claims Act Civil Cyber Defense Initiative, launched in October last year. The initiative targets those who put US information systems at risk by knowingly misrepresenting their cybersecurity protocols. It also seeks out those who knowingly offer deficient cybersecurity products and services or fail to report data breaches.

This was the first case in which a former employee attempted to bring action on a government’s behalf for alleged cybersecurity fraud. Although the government declined to intervene, Aerojet Rocketdyne failed to get the case dismissed. It agreed to settle on the second day of its jury trial on April 27 this year. However, the settlement is not an admission of liability.

Markus filed the lawsuit under the False Claims Act’s whistleblower provisions, which typically awards the plaintiff up to 30% of the damages. He had originally sought a minimum of $2.6bn from his former employer, representing the value of Aerodyne’s US government contracts between 2013 and 2015. He gets $2.1m of the settlement payment.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Cyber Insurers Looking for New Risk Assessment Models

2
News

Aerojet Rocketdyne Pays $9m Settlement Over Whistleblower Allegations

3
News

Ransomware Attacks on Education on the Rise

4
Interview

#VideoInterview: Live from Infosec22 - Brian Honan, BH Consulting

5
News

Lithuanian Energy Firm Disrupted by DDOS Attack

6
News

Spike in Amazon Prime Scams Expected

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint