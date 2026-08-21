New Agent Tesla Malware Variant Boosts Evasion Capabilities

A new version of the notorious Agent Telsa malware contains new features designed to evade detection and steal credentials, KnowBe4 research has identified.

The cybersecurity firm provided a detailed analysis of the Agent Tesla version 4 infostealer, which was observed being dropped via a sophisticated business email compromise (BEC) lure targeting finance departments.

The malware used a novel obfuscation technique involving Unicode emoji characters embedded throughout the code body.

The final payload is configured to sweep credentials from more than 40 applications and rapidly exfiltrate them via file transfer mechanism to a single threat actor-controlled domain.

The researchers have advised security teams to update their email security rules to catch Agent Tesla before it can harvest credentials.

The New Agent Tesla Campaign

The KnowBe4 researchers observed the attempted delivery of Agent Tesla v4 in an email, which arrived as forwarded thread presenting as internal correspondence forwarded to an account’s contact.

The attackers spoofed the address of a legitimate Philippines-based commercial bank called Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company. The email thread was designed to look like an in-progress discussion the recipient has been brought into late, who was directly instructed to confirm an attached document and reply.

The malware operates via Jscript dropper, which can be launched with a simple initial open-with dialog.

The script body contains a number of Unicode emoji characters, such as hearts and water droplets, which are interleaved directly through the code. These characters obfuscate the malicious file by disrupting string-based signature matching and making the code visually noisy enough to defeat casual review.