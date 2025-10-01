AI Tops Cybersecurity Investment Priorities, PwC Finds

AI is now the top investment priority in cybersecurity budgets over the next 12 months, according to a new PwC report.

AI-based security was cited as a top three budget priority by 36% of business and technology executives, ahead of cloud security (34%), network security and zero trust (28%), data protection (26%) and threat management (24%).

AI threat hunting capabilities (48%) was the capability being prioritized by security leaders surveyed. This was followed by the deployment of agentic AI solutions to increase efficiencies in areas such as cloud security (35%).

Other AI security capabilities such as event detection and behavioral analytics, identity and access management and vulnerability scanning and assessments were highlighted by around one-third of security leaders, respectively.

The PwC report, published on October 1, also found that 78% of organizations expect their cyber budget to increase over the coming year.

The majority (60%) of respondents said they are increasing cyber risk investment in response to the current geopolitical landscape.

Only 6% of organizations said they are ‘very capable’ of withstanding cyber-attacks across all vulnerabilities surveyed given the geopolitical landscape.

Lack of Skills Hinders Security Initiatives

Challenges to the application of AI for cyber defense include a lack of knowledge of the technology (50%) and lack of relevant skills (41%).

More than half (53%) of organizations are prioritizing AI and machine learning tools to help close such capability gaps. Other prominent approaches include investment in security automation tools (48%), cyber tool consolidation (47%) and upskilling or reskilling (47%).

Quantum computing was ranked as one of the top five threats organizations are least prepared to address, behind only cloud, connected products and third-party breaches.