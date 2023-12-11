ALPHV/BlackCat Site Downed After Suspected Police Action

One of the most prolific ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) groups operating today has suffered online disruption which intelligence experts have attributed to police action.

Cyber-threat intelligence firm RedSense said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday that it could “confirm” the leak site belonging to ALPHV (aka BlackCat) had been taken down by law enforcement.

However, it appears to be basing this judgement not on direct knowledge of any police action, but intelligence gathered from the cybercrime community.

“RedSense chief research officer, Yelisey Bohuslavkiy, confirms that the threat actors, including #BlackCat’s affiliates and initial access brokers, are convinced that the shutdown was caused by a law enforcement action,” it noted.

“He specifies that other ransomware leadership from the top-tier groups directly related to #ALPHV also confirm this: specifically, admins and team leads of #Royal/#BlackSuit, #BlackBasta, #LockBit, and #Akira.”