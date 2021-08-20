Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Anti-Money Laundering Fines Fall by 50% in 1H 2021

Global fines for anti-money laundering (AML) and data privacy compliance breaches have fallen by nearly 50% year-on-year in the first half of 2021, but could bounce back quickly as financial crime continues apace, according to Fenergo.

The digital transformation company claimed that 85 individual fines were levied on global financial institutions for breaches of AML, Know Your Customer (KYC) and data privacy laws in the first six months of 2021 — a drop of 26% on the figure for 1H 2020.

It added that these fines translate into a value of nearly $938m, which is a 46% decline.

The US-led the way with $711m in fines, followed by Switzerland ($85m), Norway ($48m) and the UK ($33m).

Fenergo’s global director of financial crime, Rachel Woolley, noted that the drop comes after a period of several years, which has seen regulators levy record fines in response to significant scandals.

However, the figures could quickly rebound in the second half of the year as several major cases are due to reach their conclusion, she added.

“We continue to see enforcement action-driven, at least in part, by recent Financial Action task Force (FATF) activity as countries facing scrutiny clampdown on perceived weaknesses in their regulatory regimes,” said Woolley.

“We’re also seeing the continuation of the trend in fines aimed at non-financial firms such as gambling companies as regulators look to close the net on criminals.”

Fraud is occurring on a massive scale during the pandemic, especially in the US, which will prompt further investigations into banks that may unwittingly or otherwise have facilitated these crimes, the Fenergo expert noted.

The scale of global money laundering is notoriously difficult to estimate given the failure of regulators, law enforcers and financial institutions to detect and stop nefarious activity. However, the UN believes it could be between 2-5% of global GDP annually, which could mean as much as $4tn or more.

Many in the financial services industry believe the compliance system itself is not fit-for-purpose, with FATF rules ultimately encouraging banks to focus not on reducing money laundering, but on protecting their reputation and bottom line.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Magazine Feature

Biden and Cybersecurity: A Six-Month Performance Review

2
Opinion

Office 365 Remains a Target for Cyber-criminals

3
News

Anti-Money Laundering Fines Fall by 50% in 1H 2021

4
News

Man Gets Three Years for Stealing Nude Photos from College Victims

5
News

Crunch Time for Liquid as Crypto Exchange Loses $97m to Hackers

6
Magazine Feature

Back to School: Why the Education Sector Must Learn the Art of Good Cybersecurity

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Data Security: From Creation to Sharing

2
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

3
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

4
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

5
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

6
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!