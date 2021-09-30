Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

API Flaw Exposes Elastic Stack Users to Data Theft and DoS

Security researchers have disclosed a serious and wide-ranging API vulnerability stemming from the incorrect implementation of Elastic Stack, which could create serious business risk for customers.

Elastic Stack is a popular collection of open source search, analytics and data aggregation products, including Elasticsearch.

Salt Security claimed that nearly every provider customer is affected by the vulnerability — which relates to design implementation flaws rather than a bug in Elastic Stack code itself.

Its Salt Labs team first identified the issue in a large online B2C platform providing API-based mobile applications and SaaS offerings to millions of global users.

“The APIs contained a design flaw, and Elastic Stack was configured with implicit trust of front-end services by back-end services. As a result, we were able to query for unauthorized customer and system data,” Salt Labs said in a blog post.

“We were further able to demonstrate additional flaws that took advantage of this Elastic Stack design weakness to create a cascade of API threats, many of which correspond indirectly to items described in the OWASP API Security Top 10.”

These include excessive data exposure, security misconfiguration, exposure to injection attacks due to lack of input filtering, and lack of resources and rate limits.

Salt Labs said the data it could access from the B2C firm via exploitation of the flaw included customer account numbers and GDPR-regulated information.

The injection attacks made possible by the vulnerability could enable threat actors to launch DoS attacks, as well as data theft, it claimed.

“Our latest API security research underscores how prevalent and potentially dangerous API vulnerabilities are. Elastic Stack is widely used and secure, but Salt Labs observed the same architectural design mistakes in almost every environment that uses it,” said Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO of Salt Security.

“The Elastic Stack API vulnerability can lead to the exposure of sensitive data that can be used to perpetuate serious fraud and abuse, creating substantial business risk.”

According to recent research from the company, global API attacks have soared by 348% in the past six months.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Cyber-bullied Footballer Donates Compensation to Charity

2
Blog

The Shocking DDoS Attack Statistics That Prove You Need Protection

3
Blog

SQL Server Disaster Recovery: Key Considerations

4
Opinion

Reducing Cookie Walls and Banners Post-Brexit: There Must Be a Better Way

5
Blog

Assess and Secure Your Linux Footprint – Now!

6
News

Vulnerability Exposes iPhone Users to Payment Fraud

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security