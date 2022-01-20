Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Applications Open for Next NCSC for Startups Cohort

Applications have opened for the latest NCSC for Startups program, which is focusing on companies developing products to protect SMEs from ransomware.

The program, designed to help the growth and development of the UK’s most promising cybersecurity startup firms, was launched last June. It is run by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and Plexal, and is a successor to the successful NCSC Cyber Accelerator program.

The first companies to participate in this new program were announced in August.

For its next cohort, NCSC for Startups is inviting applications from startups creating products designed to protect SMEs from surging ransomware attacks. Specifically, these are companies that:

  • Can defend SMEs from ransomware by providing accessible, low-cost protection
  • Encourage firms to implement secure backups to minimize the impact of an attack
  • Address risks posed by remote desktop protocol (RDP) as more businesses and individuals implement home and remote working

Cyber-criminals have dramatically increased their targeting of SMEs during the pandemic, with many of these businesses having to undertake rapid digital transformation projects. Yet many of these firms do not have the necessary cybersecurity skills or tools to protect themselves.

Successful applicants will receive continuous onboarding for 12 months, working with leading cybersecurity experts to develop, adapt and test their products.

Chris Ensor, deputy director for cyber growth at the NCSC, commented: “Ransomware presents the most serious cyber security threat to the UK, and it is vital that organizations protect themselves.

“Our latest NCSC for Startups challenge provides a great opportunity for innovative companies to collaborate with us in the fight against ransomware and strengthen the UK’s defenses.”

Saj Huq, director of innovation at Plexal, said: “Ransomware doesn’t just affect large, established companies: there is a growing risk to SMEs that make up the backbone of our economy, and anyone who lives and works online are potential victims.  

“This is a unique and game-changing opportunity for startups to work on the biggest cyber-threat around alongside experts from the NCSC and industry who are working day in, day out, to keep the UK safe – and I hope they respond to this call with a sense of urgency and mission.”

Interested companies can submit their applications at: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/section/ncsc-for-startups/join-the-ncsc-for-start-ups.

The NCSC for Startups program forms part of the UK’s National Cyber Strategy, unveiled in December.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Applications Open for Next NCSC for Startups Cohort

2
News

Twitter Mentions More Effective Than CVSS at Reducing Exploitability

3
News

Eleven Arrested in Bust of Prolific Nigerian BEC Gang

4
News

Red Cross: Supply Chain Data Breach Hit 500K People

5
News

Researchers Hack Olympic Games App

6
News

Ransomware Attack on Moncler

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security