Australian IVF Clinic Suffers Data Breach Following Cyber Incident

Australian IVF clinic Genea has revealed that it has suffered a cyber incident, resulting in data being accessed by an unauthorized third party.

In a statement on February 19, the clinic said it is “urgently investigating” the incident to understand whether any personal information was breached.

“We sincerely apologise for any concern this incident may cause and want to reassure patients that we take your privacy and the security of your data very seriously,” the firm wrote.

Genea added that it will contact any individuals whose personal data has been found to have been compromised.