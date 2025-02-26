Ransomware Gang Publishes Stolen Genea IVF Patient Data

Sensitive patient data stolen from IVF clinic Genea has been published online by the Termite ransomware group.

The clinic confirmed in a statement on February 26 that data taken from its systems “appears to have been published externally by the threat actor.”

Genea had previously confirmed that highly sensitive patient data had been accessed by the hackers during the incident. This included medical information such as diagnoses and treatments, pathology and diagnostic test results, and notes from doctors and specialists.

Following the publication of the stolen data, Genea obtained a court-ordered injunction to prevent its use, dissemination or publication by the threat actor and/or any third party who receives the stolen data set.

“We understand that this development may be concerning for our patients for which we unreservedly apologise,” the company stated.

Genea patients have been warned to be vigilant of phishing attacks and attempted identity theft.

The clinic is engaging with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) and the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) in relation to the incident.

Genea first notified patients of the breach on February 19. The firm has multiple clinics across Australia, serving thousands of patients.

Termite Ransomware Group Behind Attack

The Genea data breach appears to have been perpetrated by the Termite ransomware group.

Dark web monitoring firm FalconFeeds reported on X that the gang had added five new victims to data leak site overnight on February 25, providing sample screenshots for each victim.

The other four purported victims were UK-based businesses – two legal firms and two finance companies.