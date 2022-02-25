Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Biden Mulls “Massive” Cyber Strikes on Russia – Report

The US could be gearing up for its biggest cyber offensive campaign since Stuxnet, after a report suggested President Biden is currently considering his options for action against Russia.

An NBC News report cited two US intelligence officials, one Western intelligence official and another person briefed on the matter, claiming that a “menu” of options have been put in front of the commander-in-chief.

These could include shutting off internet connectivity in Russia, or disrupting power supplies and railway infrastructure – the latter of which would impact the army’s supply lines.

“You could do everything from slowing the trains down to having them fall off the tracks,” one person briefed on the matter reportedly said.

If any offensive activity was sanctioned by the President, it would likely be designed to cause disruption rather than destruction, and therefore could not be construed as an outright act of war.

While attacks could involve US Cyber Command, the NSA, the CIA and other agencies, it’s unlikely that the US would publicly take responsibility for them, the report claimed.

However, such a course would also risk a rapid escalation in cyber-attacks between Russia and the US, a factor which has apparently divided decision-makers in the White House.

John Hellickson, field CISO and executive advisor at Coalfire, warned that any attacks launched by the US could set a dangerous precedent.

“Given the challenges in executing strong cybersecurity across critical infrastructure here at home, a retaliation by Russia and/or their sympathetic allies could have devastating impacts on these services that American's rely upon,” he argued.

“We have a lot of work yet to do here at home to ensure such retaliatory attacks could be sufficiently thwarted, as evidenced by very public ransomware and similar attacks of recent. I believe we need to avoid crossing the line of such considerations as it's difficult to predict the impacts of a likely retaliation.”

In the meantime, Russian tanks edge closer to Kyiv, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Putin of targeting civilian as well as military sites.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Ukraine Asks for Hackers’ Help

2
News

Florida Arrests 10 Men in Online Predator Sting

3
News

CISA Issues MuddyWater Warning

4
News

UK Announces New Measures to Tackle Online Trolls

5
Magazine Feature

How not to Pay a Ransomware Demand

6
News

Anonymous Hacking Group Declares “Cyber War” Against Russia

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint