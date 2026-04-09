Bitcoin Depot Reports $3.6m Crypto Theft After System Breach

A cyber-attack on Bitcoin Depot's internal systems has resulted in the theft of more than 50 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $3.66m, according to a recent regulatory filing.

The company said it detected unauthorized access to parts of its IT infrastructure on March 23, triggering an immediate response.

Attackers had reportedly already gained access to credentials linked to digital asset settlement accounts, allowing them to transfer 50.903 Bitcoin out of company-controlled wallets before being blocked.

Bitcoin Depot operates over 25,000 Bitcoin ATMs and BDCheckout locations globally and reported $615m in revenue in 2025. The company said the breach was contained within its corporate environment, customer-facing platforms and data were not affected.

Response and Financial Impact

Following the discovery of the breach, the company initiated its incident response protocols and brought in external cybersecurity specialists. Law enforcement agencies were also notified as part of the investigation.

Bitcoin Depot outlined several potential consequences tied to the breach, including reputational damage, legal and regulatory exposure, and incident response costs.

The company described the incident as material on April 6, citing these possible impacts. While it carries cyber insurance, it cautioned that coverage may not fully offset the losses.

Ongoing Investigation and Industry Context

The investigation remains ongoing, and Bitcoin Depot noted that the final financial impact could differ from its initial estimate. Despite the breach, the firm stated that its operations have not been materially disrupted.

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The event follows previous security issues at the company. In 2025, Bitcoin Depot disclosed a data breach affecting nearly 26,000 individuals, linked to an earlier intrusion where attackers accessed sensitive personal information, including names, addresses and identification details.

The latest incident also reflects a broader pattern of attacks targeting cryptocurrency platforms. Recent reports have highlighted increasingly sophisticated campaigns, including a $285m theft from a decentralized finance platform attributed to suspected North Korean threat actors.