BlueHalo Acquires Base2 and Fortego

Arlington Capital Partners portfolio company BlueHalo today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Maryland businesses Base2 LLC and Fortego LLC.

While both companies are leading providers of complex, mission-critical cyber and Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) solutions, Base2 specializes in the design and development of cyber-solutions in the areas of Computer Network Operations (CNO), SIGINT, and Quick Reaction Capability (QRC).

"We reached a point where it was time to consider being part of a larger organization that could help our company grow long term," said Base2 co-founders Edward Wright and Michael Curry.

"BlueHalo resonated with us because they focus on solving the hardest engineering problems while contributing to national defense imperatives."

Fortego, formed to fill a niche need for highly specialized technical analysts and developers focused on current cyber-warfare techniques and technologies, is known for its capabilities in advanced SIGINT and cyber operations solutions, with end-to-end solutions in cyber-analytics, vulnerability research, and CNO engineering.

"Combining with BlueHalo, who also believes in the importance of an employee- and mission-focused culture, was a natural fit as we lead Fortego into the next phase of its evolution," said Chad Price and Eric Rothenberger, co-founders of Fortego.

BlueHalo said that the freshly sealed deal will enable the company to address the most complex cyber programs in the national security community.

"We are thrilled to partner with the management teams at both Base2 and Fortego," said Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo.

"The strong cultural alignment between our organizations around driving inspired engineering of complex solutions for our customers and our mission focus and unique access to specialized programs attracts the best of the best to the team.

"BlueHalo is leading the transformation of modern warfare, and the acquisitions of Base2 and Fortego enhance our ability to deliver on this vision and accelerate our ability to grow organically into new mission areas."

BlueHalo was formed through the combination of AEgis Technologies and its previously integrated acquisitions Excivity and EMRC Heli, Applied Technology Associates, and Brilligent Solutions.

The company has nearly 900 employees located across 11 states chosen for their proximity to major intelligence and Department of Defense organizations.