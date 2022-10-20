Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Brazilian Police Arrest Lapsus$ Suspect

Federal police in Brazil yesterday arrested a suspected member of the prolific Lapsus$ cybercrime collective, after launching an investigation this summer.

A press release claimed the man was apprehended in Feira de Santana, a city in the north-east of the country, as a result of Operation Dark Cloud, which began in August.

That policing effort was precipitated by Lapsus$ attacks that targeted dozens of Brazilian government agencies, including the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy, Comptroller General of the Union and the Federal Highway Police.

According to the police, a breach at the health ministry enabled attackers to delete data and compromise a website used to manage COVID vaccine certificates. The data extortion group is said to have posted a message to the ministry’s website claiming the stolen information was in its hands.

Lapsus$ has targeted many other big-name organizations across the globe over the past year, including tech firms Nvidia, Samsung, Microsoft, Okta, Vodafone, Mercado Libre and Uber.  

However, law enforcers appear to have the group in their sights. Back in March, City of London police arrested seven suspects, and a month later charged two teenaged boys with hacking offenses.

The duo could not be named due to their age, but one is believed to be the ringleader of the group – a 16-year-old boy from Oxford who is said to go by the online monikers “White” and “Breachbase.”

In September, the same police force reportedly re-arrested one of the Lapsus$ suspects in connection with an attack on Rockstar Games in which a hacker leaked footage of an upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. The individual has also been linked to a breach at Uber.

The group is believed to have employed a variety of techniques to breach its targets, including co-opting insiders at the firms. It often seeks to extort these victims by stealing sensitive data and threatening to leak it.

However, it's unclear how extensive the global network of Lapsus$ participants is.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

FBI Warns Students Against Loan Forgiveness Scammers

2
News

Singapore Creates Counter Ransomware Task Force to Tackle Threats

3
Opinion

Cyber Skills Shortage is Caused by Analyst Burnout

4
News

Brazilian Police Arrest Lapsus$ Suspect

5
News

NCSC Updates Early Warning Threat Intelligence

6
News

Microsoft Misconfiguration Exposes Customer Data

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

2
News

#BHUSA: Russia's Wiper Attacks Against Ukraine Detailed

3
Blog

Hello From Your New Editor

4
News

#BHUSA: The Cyber Safety Review Board Outlines Log4j Lessons

5
News

#DEFCON: How Sanctions Impact Internet Operators

6
News

Luckymouse Uses Compromised MiMi Chat App to Target Windows and Linux Systems