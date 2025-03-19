World-renowned physicist, Professor Brian Cox, has been announced as a keynote speaker during Infosecurity Europe 2025.

Cox will headline day one of this year’s event, on Tuesday 3 June at 10.00am, with a keynote titled: ‘Quantum computers might change everything, eventually ….'

He will set out his unique perspective on the principles behind quantum computing and discuss the incredible science of how black holes and quantum mechanics are key to the future of computing, including cybersecurity.

"Quantum computing pushes the boundaries of physics and the principles are mind-blowing - trying to understand the mechanics behind it is an exciting and daunting challenge. There are multiple theories around quantum physics, and we are on the cusp of a breakthrough as we see its principles being applied to computing in ways that could transform the digital world," commented Cox.

Quantum’s Cybersecurity Conundrum

This talk could not be timelier for information security practitioners.

Recent advances in quantum computing, including Microsoft’s development of the world’s first quantum chip in February 2024, have raised the prospect of fully-functional commercially available quantum computers being available in years rather than decades.

This will provide the means for exciting new breakthroughs in fields such as healthcare and manufacturing.

However, quantum computers also raise critical questions around cybersecurity, particularly the ability of such computers to break current encryption protocols, putting all digital information at risk.

While the world’s first post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms have been published in a framework by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), most organizations are not prepared to transition their current systems.

Infosecurity Europe’s 2025 Cybersecurity Trends Report found that only 23% of surveyed cybersecurity professionals believe their organisation is very prepared and have implemented robust quantum-resistant security measures.

This lack of preparedness includes high risk sectors - just 23% of the financial sector said their organisation is prepared and only 9% of the medical/healthcare industry.

Cox will detail this cybersecurity challenge and set out the need for urgent action to be taken.

"Quantum computing promises huge potential and possibility, but it also presents fundamental challenges, particularly when it comes to cybersecurity. I’m looking forward to exploring these ideas and the concept of black holes in quantum information storage and what they mean for the future of technology,” Cox said.

UK’s Most Influential Experimental Physicist

Cox is widely recognised as the UK’s most influential experimental physicist. His books and TV programmes have been viewed by millions across the world and are credited with making science engaging and accessible.

He is Professor of Particle Physics at Manchester University, The Royal Society Professor for Public Engagement in Science, and a key part of the ATLAS experiment at the CERN Large Hadron Collider.

Brad Maule-ffinch, Event Director at Infosecurity Europe, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Professor Brian Cox to Infosecurity Europe 2025. Quantum computing is no longer a distant possibility, it’s an imminent reality, and the cybersecurity industry must be prepared. Brian’s ability to translate complex scientific ideas into engaging, accessible insights will offer attendees a fresh and thought-provoking look at how emerging technologies will impact the future of security."

Cox’s keynote will kick off three days of content at Infosecurity Europe 2025, marking the event’s 30th anniversary.

The event will bring together leading experts, innovators, and practitioners to discuss the biggest challenges and opportunities in cybersecurity today.

Infosecurity Europe will take place from 3-5 June, 2025, at the ExCel London.

