Chinese Video Surveillance Vendor Hikvision to Fight Canadian Ban

Chinese CCTV provider Hikvision is firmly committed to maintaining its presence in Canada, defying the government’s ban with legal action.

The video surveillance vendor had been the subject of a national security review under the Investment Canada Act, which concluded that Hikvision posed a threat to Canadian national security.

Therefore, on June 27, the Canadian federal government ordered the Chinese company to cease operations in the country and close its Canadian business. This ban also prohibits Canadian federal institutions, including government agencies, departments, and Crown corporations, from purchasing Hikvision products.

Hikvision Files Legal Action to Overturn Canadian Restrictions

The accused company has quickly responded to this ban.

In a public statement sent to Infosecurity on July 7, a spokesperson for Hikvision Canada confirmed the company’s intention “to vigorously challenge the [ban] and to uphold what we believe is right.”

The company has filed a Notice of Application with the Attorney General of Canada, seeking a judicial review of the government’s decision. Additionally, Hikvision is requesting a court-ordered stay of the ban until the review is resolved.

According to the spokesperson, Hikvision Canada has temporarily resumed normal operations after reaching an agreement with the Attorney General, pending the court’s decision on the stay motion.

The spokesperson emphasized that Hikvision remains “fully committed to the Canadian market and to our Canadian stakeholders” and “is committed to ensuring that our Canadian employees, distributors, installers, integrators and end-users are fully protected and supported while we pursue our legal remedies.”

“Since entering the Canadian market, we have followed all applicable laws and regulations and will continue to defend our position that Hikvision products and technology have not endangered the national security of Canada or any other country in which we operate,” they added.

