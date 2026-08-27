The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added six new flaws to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog in a single day on August 26, urging government agencies and critical infrastructure organizations to patch them quickly.

CISA KEV listing means the US agency has found evidence of exploitation in the wild.

The August 26 list included two high-severity security vulnerabilities.

The first, tracked as CVE-2026-8452, is a memory overflow vulnerability in NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway.

It was reported by Citrix at the end of June and attributed a severity rating (CVSS) of 8.8.

Exploiting the flaw can lead to unpredictable or erroneous behavior and denial of service (DoS) if the appliance is configured as a Gateway (SSL VPN, ICA Proxy, CVPN, RDP Proxy) or AAA virtual server.

Citrix has provided a patch in the following updates:

NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway 14.1-72.61 and later releases

NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway 13.1-63.18 and later releases of 13.1

NetScaler ADC 14.1-FIPS 14.1-72.61 FIPS and later releases of 14.1-FIPS

NetScaler ADC 13.1-FIPS and 13.1-NDcPP 13.1.37.272 and later releases of 13.1-FIPS and 13.1-NDcPP

The second, CVE-2019-1068, is a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in Microsoft SQL server discovered in 2019, with the same severity rating of 8.8.

Despite a patch having been available for seven years, the KEV addition shows threat actors are still actively exploiting the flaw in unpatched systems.

Exploiting this vulnerability involves submitting a specially crafted query to an affected SQL server. It can allow an attacker to execute code in the context of the SQL Server Database Engine service account.

CISA urged government agencies to apply patches for both vulnerabilities by August 29.

Other vulnerabilities added to the CISA KEV catalog on August 26, all several-year-old flaws, must be patched by September 9, the US agency said.

They include:

CVE-2015-3246: Red Hat Libuser race condition vulnerability (CVSS rating: 5.1)

CVE-2015-5287: Red Hat automatic bug reporting tool privilege escalation vulnerability (CVSS rating: 7.8)

CVE-2021-23758: Ajax.NET professional deserialization of untrusted data vulnerability (CVSS rating: 8.1)

CVE-2022-0995 Linux kernel out-of-bounds write vulnerability (CVSS rating: 7.8)

Image credits: Pavel Kapysh / JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com