ClingSTUN Malware Turns Unpatched IoT Devices Into Proxy Nodes

A Linux proxy backdoor has been observed exploiting known, unpatched flaws in internet-facing IoT devices and abusing legitimate public STUN servers to keep compromised systems reachable as remotely controlled proxy nodes.

FortiGuard Labs, which dubbed the malware ClingSTUN, said in research published on October 5 that it tracked the campaign across three periods, each with a different download server.

The first lasted two days and relied on a single flaw, CVE-2022-36553 in Hytec Inter routers.

In the second, the attackers switched to two vulnerability: CVE-2025-34035 in EnGenius's IoT cloud service and CVE-2024-23625 in D-Link's UPnP service.

The operators then spread the malware through command injection flaws in Linear, Realtek, TP-Link, AVTECH and D-Link devices.

In the third period, the attackers added more entry points, and FortiGuard's list now stands at 24 vulnerabilities, including Ivanti Connect Secure flaws CVE-2023-46805 and CVE-2024-21887 and newer bugs such as CVE-2026-36356 and CVE-2025-67038.

STUN Traffic Blends With VoIP and WebRTC

ClingSTUN works as a back-connect proxy. It sends STUN binding requests to public servers, 24 in the second version and 13 in the third, to discover its external address and port mappings and keep NAT bindings open, then periodically reports its group identifier and mapped ports to the same servers.

Because the servers are legitimate, the traffic resembles normal VoIP and WebRTC communications. FortiGuard said how the operator obtains the mappings and pushes commands through NAT remains unverified, and warned against treating the STUN services as attacker-controlled infrastructure.

The malware kills competing processes and watchdog timers, copies itself into system locations, modifies boot scripts for persistence and hides behind process information copied from the system's init process. It supports remote command execution and carries hard-coded exploits for seven more vulnerabilities, including flaws in Realtek's SDK and three DVR products, to spread itself.

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Defenders Weigh Containment Against Patching

Louis Eichenbaum, federal CTO at ColorTokens warned. "ClingSTUN is another reminder that organizations cannot patch their way out of cyber risk." He argued for compensating controls around devices that cannot be fixed immediately, with microsegmentation to limit lateral movement.

Meanwhile, John Gallagher, VP at IoT security firm Viakoo, disagreed on segmentation.

"Believing that network segmentation provides security is a flawed assumption," he said, arguing instead for automated firmware remediation across multivendor IoT fleets. "Visibility alone will not save you here," he added.

FortiGuard advised assessing STUN activity alongside suspicious processes, unexpected UDP connections and recurring keepalive traffic.

The cybersecurity firm also urged organizations to inventory internet-facing devices, prioritize patches for actively exploited flaws and replace or isolate devices that no longer receive security updates.