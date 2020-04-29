Clario Launches Free 24/7 Cybersecurity Helpline

A free cybersecurity helpline was launched today by London digital privacy and security company Clario.

The helpline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is available to anyone in the world who needs support on how to safely use the internet. Inquiries on any cybersecurity or online privacy–related topics can be emailed to staysafetogether@weareclario.com or submitted via the helpline page.

Users are invited to enter the details of the problem they are experiencing into an online form and click send. Clario has promised that a tech expert will send a personalized solution to each user within four hours of their submission.

A team of more than 600 tech-support agents will be on hand to resolve issues such as how to shop and pay bills online, how to resolve a slow internet connection at home, and how to protect yourself from cyber-attacks.

Experts will also field inquiries on how to use technology to stay connected with family and friends while lockdown measures are in place to prevent the COVID-19 infection rate's rising to a level that overwhelms healthcare providers.

Alun Baker, CEO of Clario Tech LTD, said the helpline had been inspired by the disruption to daily life caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

“The pandemic has created much uncertainty in our daily lives. As of April 21, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center has received more than 3,600 complaints related to COVID-19 scams," said Baker.

“While we are diligently working towards bringing our highly anticipated security software to market, we felt a responsibility to utilize Clario's brilliant cybersecurity support staff to make a difference today. We want to help people feel more comfortable with migrating their day-to-day routines online.”

A recent survey of 2,000 Americans aged 18–55+ carried out by Clario and OnePoll found that a third of respondents were unaware that their personal data is being sold to third parties. It also found that, on average, Americans user the same password on 14 accounts.

The new helpline "will serve as a convenient means of assisting people with overcoming these challenges," said a Clario spokesperson.