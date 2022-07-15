Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Falling Cryptocurrency Market Stalling Cybercrime Activity

Falling cryptocurrency prices are putting pressure on crypto exchanges on the dark web and causing a “bank run,” security researchers have found. This is making it harder for threat actors to “monetize” their attacks, buy vulnerabilities or fund malware-as-a-service operations.

Dov Lerner, security research lead at Cybersixgill, suggested that cryptocurrencies have lost up to $1.8tn in value since the market’s peak in November last year. This is causing a further run on the market, where holders exchange crypto for more stable currencies.

According to Lerner, this has put pressure on regular cryptocurrency exchanges, forcing some to slow withdrawals to maintain liquidity. Additionally, it is having an impact on exchanges on the dark web.

Dark web exchanges operate outside the regulated financial markets and do not carry out identity checks on their users, such as Know Your Customer. They are, Lerner says, purely changes and not crypto banks that can store currencies. But they allow users to change money from services such as Revolut or PayPal to crypto. Fees are often substantial.

In a post, Lerner argued that the dark web exchanges have invested in branding and marketing to build trust. They are also frequent posters to dark web forums, with some operating for up to four years.

However, Cybersixgill researchers noticed a significant drop-off in posts since the cryptocurrency crash. Of a sample of 34 actors known to be operating crypto exchanges in 2021, none are now posting about their services. But they are still active on forums and posting on other topics.

Lerner suggests that dark web exchanges and legitimate crypto markets experienced a run of withdrawals, putting pressure on their reserves of dollars.

Dark web actors also face a loss of their purchasing power. Although dark web transactions use crypto, prices for services and materials are set in dollars. With crypto values falling, actors might be struggling to cover their costs.

Lerner believes that this loss of liquidity will slow down commerce on the dark web, but he predicts this will only be temporary. If crypto increases in value, the exchanges could well come back.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

North Korean Threat Actor Targeting SME Businesses with Ransomware

2
Interview

#VideoPanel: Live from Infosec22- Revamping Cybersecurity Awareness Training

3
News

Falling Cryptocurrency Market Stalling Cybercrime Activity

4
News

Firms Not Planning for Supply Chain Threats

5
News

Financial Firms Failing to Fix Authentication Breaches

6
News

Healthcare Provider Exposed Transplant Donor and Recipient Data

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint