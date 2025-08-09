After two years of competition, the winners of the AI Cybersecurity Challenge (AIxCC) were revealed at the DEFCON 33 hacking event on August 9. Team Atlanta was revealed as the winning team. The group is a powerhouse collaboration of experts from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), Samsung Research, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology and the Pohang University of Science and Technology. They won a $4m prize. Trail of Bits, a New York-based cybersecurity firm specializing in cutting-edge security research, came in second, securing a $3m prize in the high-stakes AI Cyber Challenge. The third best-performing team was Theori, a group of AI researchers and security professionals spanning the US and South Korea, rounding out the podium in Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) competitive showcase, with a prize of $1.5m. The three cyber reasoning systems developed by the trio are part of a set of four models that have been open-sourced and are already available for all to use. “The three other models will be made available over the next few weeks,” DARPA director Stephen Winchell said during the announcement session at DEFCON 33.

AIxCC: Two Years in the Making Announced at Black Hat 2023 by Perri Adams, program manager at DARPA, AIxCC was a competition for computer scientists, AI experts, software developers and other cybersecurity specialists to create a new generation of AI-powered cybersecurity tools for securing US critical infrastructure and government services. Specifically, DARPA and the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), another US government agency, funded this project to explore whether AI can help find and fix software vulnerabilities more effectively and usher in a future where attacks can be stopped as fast as they are detected. The seven finalists (Team Atlanta, Trail of Bits, Theori, All You Need IS A Fuzzing Brain, Shellphish, 42-b3yond-6ug and Lacrosse) were announced at DEFCON 32 in August 2024 and were awarded $2m each. Tech giants Google, Microsoft, Anthropic, and OpenAI collectively backed the competition with over $1m each in AI model credits, ensuring teams had the computational firepower needed to tackle critical infrastructure security challenges. Speaking before the winners' announcement, Jim O’Neill, Deputy Secretary for the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), said that DARPA and ARPA-H will inject an additional $1.4m on top of the $29.5m planned for prize money.

Jim O’Neill, Deputy Secretary for the US Department of Health and Human Services, said at DEFCON 33 that he wanted to “Make the US healthcare system great again.” Credit: Infosecurity Magazine.