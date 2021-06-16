Deloitte Acquires Terbium Labs

All of the assets of Terbium Labs have been acquired by multinational professional services network Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (Deloitte).

The acquisition of the Baltimore-based digital risk protection company was announced by Deloitte on June 15.

Terbium Labs was found in 2013 to help organizations detect and remediate data exposure, theft, or misuse across the digital landscape. In 2019, the company announced a $2m investment from the Omidyar Network, a philanthropic investment firm created by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar and his wife, Pam.

Deloitte said acquiring the dark web intelligence firm will boost its cyber practice in its Detect & Respond suite offering.

Services and solutions offered by Terbium Labs include a digital risk protection platform that uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and patented data fingerprinting technologies to identify the illegal use of sensitive data online.

"Finding sensitive or proprietary data once it leaves an organization's perimeter can be extremely challenging," said Kieran Norton, Deloitte risk & financial advisory's infrastructure solution leader and principal.

"Adding Terbium Labs' business to our portfolio will offer our clients one more way to continuously monitor for — and, when appropriate, minimize the impact of — data exposed on the open, deep, or dark web," he added.

"Our industry-leading cyber practice is focused on providing our clients with new and innovative ways to transform their cyber risk postures as they endeavor to strengthen their trust equity, resilience and security," added Deborah Golden, Deloitte risk & financial advisory cyber and strategic risk leader and principal.

"As regulations change and new capabilities become available, we're strategically investing to offer advanced approaches to monitor digital assets privately and securely and to reduce time from event to remediation. These investments are powerful individually in bringing improved outcomes for our clients and transformational together by helping our clients become higher performing and more agile in the face of new threats and more efficient in their operations."

Terbium Labs is Deloitte's third cyber acquisition this year. The network purchased Root9B, LLC (R9B) in January and announced its acquisition of cloud security posture management provider CloudQuest on June 7.