Dior Confirms Data Breach Affecting Customer Information

French luxury brand Dior has confirmed a data breach that compromised the personal information of some of its customers.

The incident, which was discovered on May 7, involved unauthorized access to a portion of its customer database, the company told BleepingComputer.

The types of information potentially accessed in the breach include:

Full name

Gender

Phone number

Email address

Mailing address

Purchase amounts and preferences

Financial information such as payment card details and passwords were not affected, as these were stored separately, the company said.

The breach appears to have impacted Dior Fashion and Accessories customers in multiple countries, including China and South Korea. Dior has not disclosed how many individuals were affected.

Dior notifies customers and urges caution

Customers whose data was compromised were contacted directly via text message. In China, Dior warned recipients to be cautious of suspicious messages, calls or emails and to avoid sharing verification codes or passwords with unknown sources.

A customer service representative told Chinese media on Tuesday that Dior took immediate action once the breach was detected and is continuing to investigate the scope of the incident.

"Upon discovering the issue, we immediately took steps to contain it," the representative said. "If there are any developments in the investigation, customers with inquiries will be updated directly via phone."

In South Korea, a notice on Dior's local website confirmed the same breach date and data types exposed. Korean authorities are now reportedly examining Dior's response to determine whether proper notification procedures were followed.

Dior has not yet released details on how the breach occurred or how many customers were affected.

The company recommended that affected individuals remain vigilant against phishing and report suspicious communications.

Infosecurity Magazine has contacted Dior for comment but has not received a response at the time of writing.

Image credit: HJBC / Shutterstock.com