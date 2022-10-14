Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Education Sector Experienced 44% Increase in Cyber-Attacks Over Last Year

The education sector experienced a 44% increase in cyber-attacks when compared to 2021, with an average of 2297 attacks against organizations every week, according to Check Point’s 2022 Mid-Year Report.

The research paper suggests that part of the appeal is the sheer number of personal details that threat actors can obtain by targeting organizations in this sector.

“Academic institutions are currently sitting ducks,” said Deryck Mitchelson, field CISO at Check Point, commenting on the new data.

Our research team’s monthly threat index has found education to be the most impacted sector for the whole of 2022. It’s clear that cyber-criminals are finding these attacks fruitful, and schools and colleges should be preparing for the rate of these attacks to increase even further.”

In fact, while most companies only have employees, academic institutions don’t just have teachers and lecturers; they also have students, making networks in the sector much bigger, more open and more difficult to protect.

“Students are not employees; they use their own devices, work from shared flats, and connect to free WiFi without necessarily thinking about the security risks. This combination of a lack of understanding and ignorance has contributed to the perfect storm, giving hackers a free run,” he said.

“A ransomware attack should not just be seen as an inconvenience; it could potentially result in a school being closed down, as was the case with Lincoln College that we saw earlier this year.”

However, Mitchelson also added that there are technologies that can allow universities, colleges and schools to be more secure without disrupting student education.

“By choosing to adopt a prevent-first approach and by integrating best practices such as network segmentation, multi-factor authentication and endpoint security, academic institutions can begin to fight back against malicious cyber-criminals,” he concluded.

The Check Point report comes weeks after ESET revealed the advanced persistent threat (APT) SparklingGoblin targeted a Hong Kong university in February 2021 using a Linux variant of the SideWalk backdoor.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Education Sector Experienced 44% Increase in Cyber-Attacks Over Last Year

2
Opinion

#CSAM: Staying Cyber Secure in an Increasingly Hostile Digital Environment

3
News

#DTX2022: How to Scam Someone Using Social Media Phishing

4
News

Magniber Ransomware Adopts JavaScript to Attack Individual Users

5
News

Report Shows How China Has Been Using Cyberattacks Over the Past Decade

6
News

Chinese APT WIP19 Targets IT Service Providers and Telcos

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

2
News

#BHUSA: Russia's Wiper Attacks Against Ukraine Detailed

3
Blog

Hello From Your New Editor

4
News

#BHUSA: The Cyber Safety Review Board Outlines Log4j Lessons

5
News

#DEFCON: How Sanctions Impact Internet Operators

6
News

Luckymouse Uses Compromised MiMi Chat App to Target Windows and Linux Systems