Europol Operation Disrupts $55m in Cryptocurrency For Piracy

A coordinated enforcement push targeting online intellectual property violations has resulted in dozens of suspect sites and services being flagged across Europe.

The operation, called Intellectual Property Crime Cyber-Patrol Week, brought together Europol, the European Union Intellectual Property Office and Spain’s National Police in Alicante, where 30 investigators used advanced OSINT methods to uncover suspected infringements.

A tally of the activity shows that 69 sites were identified and targeted, with 25 illicit IPTV services referred to crypto service providers for disruption. Another 44 sites were added to ongoing investigations. Combined, the 69 sites draw an estimated 11,821,006 visits each year.

Investigators also traced cryptocurrency flows worth about $55m across accounts tied to these services. Several of these services remain under scrutiny.

A Shift Toward Crypto Payments

A growing reliance on cryptocurrency among offenders has shaped how investigators respond. According to Europol, criminal operators assumed these transactions offered stronger anonymity.

To leverage that belief, Cyber-Patrol participants used crypto themselves to purchase illegal services. This tactic allowed them to pinpoint operators and relay their findings to major exchanges and specialist tooling firms.

This strategy aims to undermine the finances of the so-called “pirates” behind illicit operations. By tracing and shutting down crypto accounts connected to illegal platforms, authorities aim to disrupt revenue streams that would otherwise support further criminal activity.

Expanding Cooperation Across Borders

The initiative also served as a testing ground for new technologies and investigative methods.

Alongside mapping targets and assembling intelligence packages, the event encouraged the exchange of practical techniques among agencies.

More than 15 countries and private sector groups contributed expertise, with a particular focus this year on illegal streaming services and other forms of online infringement.

According to organizers, the operation highlights the European Union’s commitment to a coordinated cross-border response. With digital piracy evolving in complexity and scale, international teamwork is becoming increasingly important.

Events like Cyber-Patrol Week, they noted, give enforcement bodies a structured environment to collaborate, refine tactics and strengthen Europe’s overall resilience against intellectual property crime.