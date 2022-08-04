Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Experts Warn of Fake Football Ticket Scams

Football fans have been warned to exercise caution online after news emerged that fraudsters are increasingly taking to social media to sell non-existent tickets.

Lloyds Bank data revealed that incidents surged by 68% between January and June this year, with an average loss of £410 per victim.

Unsurprisingly, tickets for the top six English clubs plus internationals and European games are the most sought after, and therefore most at risk of scams like this. Some victims have lost thousands of pounds on fake tickets for big matches such as cup finals, according to the high street lender.

The fear is that fraudsters will double down on these tactics as the new Premier League season gets underway in the UK this coming weekend.

Typically, scammers post adverts for tickets on social media, often accompanied by a fake image, and then request payment via bank transfer. Unlike card payments, this will provide no fraud protection to the victim.

“The vast majority of these scams start on social media, where it's all too easy for fraudsters to use fake profiles and advertise items that simply don't exist," said Liz Ziegler, Lloyds Bank's retail fraud and financial crime director.

"Buying directly from the clubs or their official ticket partners is the only way to guarantee you're paying for a real ticket."

Tickets for concerts and other sold-out events are also a favorite of scammers. Lloyds said fraud cases involving the former had risen by 72% so far in 2022.

Javvad Malik, lead security awareness advocate at KnowBe4, warned consumers that if a deal appears too good to be true, it usually is.

“While it can be tempting to buy tickets from touts or other unauthorized channels, people should always do their due diligence as to what kind of website or individual they are making purchases from,” he added.

“In particular, they should look out for red flags such as pushy sales techniques, limited offers, heavily discounted prices, or payments requested through unconventional channels such as through bank transfers."

Jamie Akhtar, CEO of CyberSmart, said football and concert ticket scams have been popular with cyber-criminals for years.

“If you do find yourself buying on the reseller market, stick to licensed ticket resellers and avoid buying from strangers on social media,” he advised. “For every legitimate fan selling a ticket, there will be dozens of fraudsters looking to make a quick buck or steal your financial details.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Users Still in the Dark Over $5m Theft From Blockchain Firm Solana

2
News

Ukraine Shutters Major Russian Bot Farm

3
News

Experts Warn of Fake Football Ticket Scams

4
News

Large-Scale Phishing Attacks Targeting Microsoft Enterprise Email Services

5
News

Missile Maker MBDA Refutes Hacking Allegations

6
News

Ransomware Attacks Taking Toll on Security Professionals

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint