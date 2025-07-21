Fake Receipt Generators Fuel Rise in Online Fraud

A new investigation into counterfeit receipt scams has uncovered a growing fraud ecosystem centered around tools like MaisonReceipts, which enable users to fabricate receipts from major retail brands with startling realism.

MaisonReceipts, a subscription-based platform, is one of the largest services offering fake receipt generation.

The tool supports more than 21 recognizable retailers and offers users customizable templates tailored to the US, UK and EU markets. Subscriptions start at €16.99 per month, with a lifetime option available for €29.99.

According to an advisory published by Group-IB last week, this scam operation is promoted across mainstream and encrypted platforms alike.

The service operates an official website, maintains an active presence on X, Instagram and Urlebird, and publishes fraud tutorials and promotional videos on TikTok and YouTube. It also provides customer support through Discord and Telegram. The Discord server alone hosts more than 30,000 members.

MaisonReceipts provides its users with a streamlined system to create and use fake receipts.

Fraudsters exploit the tool to resell stolen or counterfeit goods, often using counterfeit receipts to deceive buyers into believing the goods are authentic. These tactics are especially prevalent on resale platforms, where proof of purchase is frequently required.

MaisonReceipts is not alone. A second service, Receiptified.com, appears to mimic the same functionality. Though currently in beta, it invites users to pay for access, signaling broader expansion in the fake receipt generator market.

The infrastructure supporting these operations is relatively low-cost and easy to replicate. Payment systems are hosted on platforms like maison.sellsn.io, which integrate directly with Discord for streamlined user onboarding. Telegram acts as a backup for promotional messaging and access.

This setup makes the fraud service both scalable and difficult to trace, which in turn complicates enforcement efforts.

Growing Fraud-as-a-Service Market

This research, conducted in collaboration with Sorint.SEC, suggests fake receipt generators are part of a larger fraud-as-a-service trend. By mimicking the professionalism of legitimate SaaS businesses, platforms like MaisonReceipts lower the barrier for individuals to commit fraud.

Experts recommend that consumers:

Shop only through official or authorized retailers

Avoid purchasing from platforms with unclear return or verification policies

Use traceable payment methods

Check receipts for formatting or branding inconsistencies

Cross-reference store contact information with verified sources

As digital marketplaces grow, the threat posed by services like MaisonReceipts is expected to expand, demanding greater awareness and vigilance from all stakeholders.