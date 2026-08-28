Fake Voicemail SVG Attachments Fuel Large-Scale Phishing Campaign

A two-month phishing campaign used scalable vector graphics (SVG) attachments disguised as voicemail files to smuggle obfuscated JavaScript past email defenses, with 26,589 messages detected across 5527 organizations.

Email security vendor INKY, which is part of Kaseya, detected and flagged the messages. In a technical write-up published on August 27, INKY said that the campaign ran from June 1 through August 4, 2026 in waves, largely stopping at weekends.

The largest spike came on June 3, when 2432 messages reached 1149 organizations. INKY said the campaign was still running when its analysis closed.

The operation showed little evidence of precision targeting. The median organization received two messages, while 32% received only one.

The 10 most-affected organizations accounted for just 6% of the total volume, consistent with broad spray delivery rather than a tightly focused spear-phishing campaign.